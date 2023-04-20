New Book by Freedom Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich Tells the Truth About Canadian Truckers' Protest

E-transfer (Canada):

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 — Rebel News is proud to announce the publication of “Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy”, a new book by Tamara Lich, the organizer of the 2022 truckers' Freedom Convoy protest. The book is available for purchase at TheConvoyBook.com.

In the winter of 2022, Canadian truckers organized a peaceful protest against vaccine mandates that gained international attention. The CBC called the truckers Russian agents, while Justin Trudeau called them extremists. Trudeau declared martial law to stop the peaceful protestors. The CBC, Trudeau, and the rest of the corporate media were all wrong, and now there's proof.

Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the convoy, tells her side of the story in her new book, “Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy”. Lich is a proud Metis and Albertan, as well as a loving mother and grandmother. She is a passionate advocate for the rights and freedoms of all Canadians.

“Hold the Line” tells the inside story of what really happened during the Freedom Convoy, including Tamara's treatment in jail and her experiences with an abusive prosecutor.

“I don't expect the mainstream media to offer me any fair interviews,” says Tamara Lich. “These are the people who called me and my fellow protesters racists and bigots. So, I'm launching a book tour across Canada to meet Canadians in person and sign and sell copies of my book.”

As part of the book launch, Tamara Lich is planning a book tour across Canada. Tamara will conduct interviews, book signings, and participate in speaking engagements, bringing the story of the Freedom Convoy directly to Canadians. Rebel News is partnering with Tamara to crowdfund the tour and advertising campaign. The first 500 people to donate $200 or more will receive a personally signed copy of the book.

To learn more about Tamara Lich's book and book tour, visit TheConvoyBook.com.

About Rebel News

Founded in 2015 by Ezra Levant, Rebel News is Canada's largest independent news network. Rebel News tells the other side of the story, free from corporate or government influence. “Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy” is the ninth book published by Rebel News.

Media Contact

For more information or to arrange an interview with Tamara Lich, please fill out this media requests form or email [email protected].