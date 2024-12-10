New book tackles Macdonald's legacy and invites kids to spend 'A Day with Sir John A'

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald has come under fire from progressive activists in recent years, with statues of Canada's first prime minister being removed, boxed up or torn down by angry mobs.

This increasingly negative perception of Macdonald can be pervasive throughout media and education systems.

But on Monday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, author and political commenter Lindsay Shepherd joined the show to discuss her new book, A Day with Sir John A.

“We address significant historical moments without demonizing,” is the key difference between her book and much of the narrative surrounding Macdonald, Shepherd said.

“If there's one thing we want people to take away from the book — children, parents, grandparents alike, anyone who reads it — is we can't demonize our great figures of the past,” she told host Ezra Levant. “And we can't look at them through the lens of the present day and think, 'oh, we're so enlightened now look at how bad they were back then.'”

With kids being taught to be apologetic and negative of Macdonald's legacy, Shepherd explains how A Day With Sir John A delivers a different message.

“This is a Father of Confederation, these are all the great things he did. He was a man of spirit, he had a progressive worldview,” the author details.

“And when they do learn about Macdonald, for a lot of people the takeaway has been and will be, 'oh this is the guy of residential schools and the Chinese head tax,' and that's all they'll retain,” Shepherd said. “So, we're hoping that people retain so much more.”

A Day with Sir John A is available for purchase on Amazon.