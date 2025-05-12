New Brunswick bureaucrat who called cops on residents seeking public records now facing charges

A senior municipal official in rural New Brunswick is facing charges after allegedly refusing to provide public documents and calling the police on residents who tried to access them.

Marjorie Turner, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Sunbury-York South, has been charged with two counts under the Local Governance Act for failing to release information that, by law, must be made available to the public.

The charges stem from two incidents where she involved the RCMP to remove citizens from the municipal office.

According to CBC News, in November and December 2024, residents Melissa Gillis and Mac Burns visited the municipal office to request records related to land purchases and closed-door meetings. Burns had been concerned over a proposed $8 million municipal complex and wanted to know how taxpayer funds were being spent.

Rather than release the records, Turner called the RCMP — leading to trespass notices being issued or considered against both residents.

The RCMP confirmed they were called to the municipal office twice, and a retired Mountie later called the trespass notices “nonsense,” saying residents have every right to ask questions and access information.

The charges against Turner are rare.

According to the RCMP, its officers almost never lay charges under the Local Governance Act — but in this case, they said the evidence warranted it.

Separate from the charges, records obtained by Burns through an information request show the municipal bank card was used to buy items like dark chocolate, pickles, Mr. Noodles, gouda cheese, and even a $42 essential oil diffuser.

Amazon receipts were addressed to Turner directly.

Mayor David Hayward defended staff but acknowledged that a formal spending policy is only now being written.

Turner was absent from court on May 8. Her case was adjourned to May 28. She has not responded to interview requests.