New Brunswick pastor arrested for not enforcing COVID rules, allowing in unvaccinated congregants
New Brunswick's government wants the court to imprison Pastor Phil if he fails to follow laws that require turning away unvaccinated congregants. Sign the petition on this page to stop the government persecution of Pastor Phil.
Pastor Phil Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, New Brunswick was served with a notice of motion Wednesday, October 12 in the afternoon by the Minister of Health.
The notice requires Hutchings to appear before a judge tomorrow, at 2 p.m. to answer for allegedly violating an interlocutory injunction dated October 8. That previous order obligated Hutchings to follow all COVID regulations in the New Brunswick Public Health Act and the Revised Mandatory Order which mandates His Tabernacle to force congregants to wear masks.
Under the Act, for every church and other faith venues, the owners, occupiers and managers are required to take every responsible step to ensure at every indoor faith gathering that every person in the venue is fully vaccinated against covid-19. For gatherings other than weddings, funerals, and social gatherings, the owners, occupiers, and managers may alternatively choose to ensure that persons in the venues are masked, that the venue does not exceed 50% of capacity, the persons are distanced two or more meters, that there is no singing, that every person in attendance is recorded including row and pew number, and that those records are turned over to Public Health officials.
The Ministry of Health motion is asking the court to hold Hutchings in contempt of a court order and asks that the court imprison Hutchings “if he again fails to comply with the consent order and any other order the court deems necessary.”
The motion also asks for sanctions against the church as an entity.
If you want to stop the government persecution of Pastor Phil, then please sign the petition here.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.