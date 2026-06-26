New crosswalk honouring veterans welcomed in Salmon Arm as Pride designs continue to divide Canadians

Just ahead of Canada Day, the city of Salmon Arm has unveiled a new Veterans Commemorative Crosswalk, paying tribute to the Canadians who have bravely served our country.

Located at the intersection of Shuswap Street and Lakeshore Drive, directly beside Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62, the crosswalk features red maple leaves on a white background along with the words, "In honour of those who served and sacrificed."

The project was first proposed by the local Legion earlier this year, with city council later supporting efforts to have it completed before Canada Day. City crews began preparing the site in the early morning hours before painting the crosswalk, completing most of the work within a few hours.

“This meaningful addition serves as a visible reminder of the sacrifices, service, and dedication of Canadian veterans, helping keep their legacy alive in our community every day” stated the city on a social media post.

The project’s completion during "Pride month" is also notable.

Over the past several years, rainbow Pride crosswalks have appeared in municipalities across Canada, often funded in whole or in part with taxpayer dollars.

While supporters view them as symbols of inclusion, critics argue public infrastructure should remain politically neutral and question why governments devote significant public resources to identity-based displays that exclude white heterosexual Canadians.

Happy PRIDE PROPAGANDA “season.”



“Hide yo kids, hide yo wife, because they indoctrinating everybody up here.” pic.twitter.com/xoobUlWR1T — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 1, 2025

Canada officially recognizes the LGBTQ movement through what it calls a 120-day "Pride Season," running from June through September, while veterans are commemorated through 11 nationally recognized observances throughout the year, most notably Remembrance Day on November 11.

Cost has also become part of that public debate.

Standard painted crosswalks typically cost only a few thousand dollars, while some decorative Pride crosswalks have cost taxpayers as much as $15,000. The funding for Salmon Arm's Veterans Crosswalk, however, was a joint venture.



In an email statement to Rebel News, Darin Gerow, the city’s program director, confirmed that the city used up to $5,000 of council initiatives whilst the local legion #62 contributed $4,500, bringing the joint project total funding to $9500. Gerow says that the “project an painting went much better than anticipated.”