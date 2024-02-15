New Democrat MPs allegedly applauded anti-Israel protesters in House of Commons

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

New Democrat members of Parliament allegedly applauded anti-Israel protesters who disrupted question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, according to some Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs.

Conservative MP Blaine Calkins and Bloc MP Julie Vignola said they saw NDP MPs clapping, but told reporters they weren't sure who they were, as reported by The Canadian Press. Another Bloc MP, Kristina Michaud singled out the NDP's Lindsay Mathyssen as supporting the anti-Israel protesters.

The NDP caucus did not provide a comment on the accusations, said CP.

Proceedings in the House of Commons were briefly paused during the disruption.

"The calls to stop arming Israel took place in expression of a deep concern of the ongoing genocide in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli state, leading to a death toll of over 28,000 with more than 67,611 wounded," read statement by the Palestinian Youth Movement on Instagram, citing statistics provided by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Once discussion resumed, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Canada's military exports to Israel. Trudeau said no new agreements had been made since the October 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel.

While Global Affairs says Canada doesn't allow arms sales to Israel, critics claim the country's "non-lethal" military exports are not stringent enough.

The most recent data from 2022 shows Israel ranks among the top 20 nations purchasing Canadian military exports. The amount, $21.3 million, is similar to the Netherlands ($21.7M), Singapore ($21.9M) and the United Arab Emirates ($25.6M).