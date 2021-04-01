New footage shows migrants, including children, being held in makeshift conditions under Texas bridge

Project Veritas

On Thursday, an insider from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released to Project Veritas never-before-seen footage of the conditions illegal immigrants are facing under the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen, Texas.

Grim details of the conditions illegal immigrants are forced to endure upon their entry to the United States have been coming to light in recent days, as the surge on the America-Mexico border shows no signs of letting up.

Even as the Biden administration continues to restrict media access in covering the crisis, brave insiders within Customs and Border Patrol are now coming forward to provide a closer look at what’s really going on.

“Migrants of all ages can be seen lying on dirt in tight quarters—with only space blankets provided for warmth,” noted the whistleblower organization.

My team just called the @WhiteHouse to get a statement on our release.



They got an automated message that the comment line is "temporarily closed"



I wonder why?#BodiesUnderBridges pic.twitter.com/iIeD9TAbih — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 1, 2021

These are some the horrific images of how migrants are being treated at the Southern Border that @JoeBiden doesn't want you to see. #BodiesUnderBridges pic.twitter.com/T9AwrppzdD — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 1, 2021

The story comes on the heels of Project Veritas story showing photographs taken from the inside of a detention facility in Donna, Texas — showing cramped plastic cells well over capacity, as reported by Rebel News.

In the previous batch of images, countless migrants can be seen cramped into plastic pods and given the same space blankets as those captured in the Thursday images of migrants confined under the bridge.

Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe stated that he called the White House for a statement on the release, but received only an automated message telling him that the comment line is “temporarily closed.”