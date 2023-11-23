New Jersey joins Democrat states in planning 2035 ban on new gas-powered vehicle sales
'The steps we take today to lower emissions will improve air quality and mitigate climate impacts for generations to come, all while increasing access to cleaner car choices,' Murphy said in a press release.
Officials in New Jersey declared on Tuesday that the state is set to join an expanding group of states governed by Democrats, planning to prohibit the sale of new vehicles powered by gasoline by the year 2035.
Becoming possibly the 17th state to adopt parts or the entirety of the Advanced Clean Cars II rule established by California, New Jersey's decision was confirmed by Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. He expressed that this initiative aims to “lower emissions and improve air quality,” emphasizing that the new regulation will also “preserve consumer choice.”
“The steps we take today to lower emissions will improve air quality and mitigate climate impacts for generations to come, all while increasing access to cleaner car choices,” Murphy said in a press release.
He added, “Indeed, together with my administration’s continuing investments in voluntary electric vehicle incentives, charging infrastructure, and the green economy, these new standards will preserve consumer choice and promote affordability for hardworking New Jerseyans across the state.”
New Jersey has aligned with California, Vermont, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, Virginia, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Connecticut in deciding to enforce a full prohibition on new gasoline-powered vehicles, as reported by The Hill. This ban will not impact already owned gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used ones.
Democratic Representative Frank Pallone Jr. praised Governor Murphy's decision, highlighting its significance in combating the “climate crisis.”
“This rule will reduce climate pollution while also saving New Jerseyans money at the pump and spurring investments in building clean cars right here at home,” Pallone Jr. added. “Paired with the investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, New Jersey’s action will accelerate the process of transforming our transportation sector for the benefit of public health and the environment.”
However, the state's decision to implement the ban on gas-powered vehicles was not met with universal approval.
“Automotive retailers, which have already invested billions in electric vehicles … warned that a heavy-handed mandate will not work for the dealers — especially with unsold EVs piling up on lots all around the country,” stated Ray Cantor from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, an organization that has actively lobbied in opposition to the rule.
The Biden administration has fervently backed the shift towards electric vehicles, despite losses incurred by manufacturers like Ford in their EV production.
Ford obtained a substantial $9.2 billion loan from the Biden administration, aimed at establishing three electric vehicle battery plants within the U.S. In July, the automaker anticipated a $4.5 billion loss from its electric vehicle segment for the year.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.