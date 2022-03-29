New Jersey middle school facing backlash after forcing students to watch transgender hormone treatment

Creative Commons / Ted Eytan

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

A New Jersey public middle school is facing backlash after forcing children to watch a video about a transgender man’s hormone treatment without notifying parents.

In the video titled “Ten Years on Testosterone,” LGBT activist Aydian Dowling details transitioning from a biological female to a transgender male through hormone injections.

After injecting testosterone in the video, Dowling states, “You can build up the courage to stand up for yourself in a way that this is what you want to do with your life.”

The staff at Pearl R. Miller Middle School in Kinnelon did not notify parents about the video or lessons, which included material showing leftist gender ideology in slideshows, including vocabulary such as “binary,” “non-binary,” and up to 70 other labels.

Dowling later spoke at a school-wide assembly as part of the school's “Stories Of Adversity & Resilience Program.”

Parents were given the choice of opting their children out of Dowling’s speech, but were not given the same option for the hormone therapy video, which had already been shown to the children before Dowling’s scheduled speech at the school.

Speaking to the Washington Free Beacon, Loren Malfitano, whose two sons were shown the video said that she “felt blindsided.”

“They're learning about this ideology of gender before they even have classes on the actual biologies of males and females.”

Many parents protested that they should have been given the option to refuse their child from being shown the hormone video.

“My concern is about transparency and parental rights.” Another parent stated. “The school district introduced my child to a topic I do not want taught at school.”

“They didn’t ask me. They did this without my permission. I decide at what age and how much detail my child will receive. As a parent, I have that right.”

Garden State Families, a Christian family values organization received notifications from nearly two-dozen concerned parents regarding the Kinnelon School District’s material.

“They are exploiting our children. They intend to sexualize them by teaching sex education beginning in Kindergarten,” one father said to the organization.

Garden State Families wrote:

It remains to be seen how the Kinnelon Board of Education will respond to parents seeking parental rights and transparency, against the competing interests of the NJ Department of Education and the agenda to sexualize our children.

The recent issue highlights a need for clear understanding as to the authority of local school boards, which in this case was absolutely circumvented. Many have communicated that they will follow up at Kinnelon’s next Board of Education meeting on March 24th.