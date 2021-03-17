New movie about Hunter Biden's strange life in the works | Phelim McAleer joins Ezra Levant

Conservative filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney are back again with a new project, following the success of their last project, Obamagate, starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson as FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

This time around, Phelim and Ann are looking to raise funds for a project called My Son Hunter. The film, though not a documentary, will be based around the true events involving U.S. President Joe Biden's troubled son, Hunter Biden.

Joining Ezra Levant on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Phelim gave a teaser about some of the aspects of Hunter's life that the film will touch on:

This is a guy who joined the navy late in life and turned up for his first day of work and was found to have more cocaine than the population of Columbia in his system. He was fired immediately, his answer was actually he'd been on his way there, he stopped at a bar and two South Africans had given him a cigarette laced with cocaine. This is a guy who got a stripper pregnant and denied paternity until forced to by the courts to pay. This is a guy who had an affair with his brother's widow. This is a guy who has been in and out of rehab. But this is not to attack Hunter Biden's personal feelings or his addictions, by the way, which are tragic. This is to say an international oil and gas company searched the world for an executive and they found the guy who was thrown out of the navy on the first day; they found the guy who was in and out of rehab; they found the guy who is living this dissolute lifestyle and never had a proper job. Why? And what strings did Joe Biden pull?

