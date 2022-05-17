NEW: Order paper response details the surge in attempted cross-border gun trafficking

E-transfer (Canada):

A new order paper response details the recent surge in attempted cross-border gun trafficking into Canada.

Foreign guns seized at the border by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) skyrocketed to 1107 in 2021, over the pre-pandemic number of just over 700.

As early as May 18, 2022, a whole new slate of gun regulations is being imposed on Canada's firearms community through an order in council by adding conditions to the previously passed gun legislation of Bill C71.

The new firearms regulations are creating a back-door gun registry wherein retailers and gun sellers are required to keep the data of purchasers. Private sellers will be required to call the federal government and ask permission before they can change ownership of their firearms.

In 2018, the border services agency seized five domestic firearms and 704 foreign ones inbound into Canada. In 2019, the agency saw similar data; 12 domestic firearms were seized at the border and 704 foreign ones were confiscated.

2020, with the border closed, saw a huge drop in attempted weapons trafficking: 4 domestic firearms seizures and 491 foreign ones.

In 2021, one year post- the Liberals' May 2020 order in council ban of 1500 popular Canadian firearms, only 6 domestic firearms were seized by the CBSA. However, 1107 foreign firearms were seized.

Trudeau's soft-on-crime and open-border policies are making Canadians far less safe.

