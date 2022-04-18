New study demonstrates the harms of lockdowns and gym closures on health outcomes for the aged

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The study found that “low muscle strength was independently associated with an elevated risk of all-cause mortality, regardless of muscle mass, metabolic syndrome, sedentary time among US older adults, indicating the importance of muscle strength in predicting aging-related health outcomes in older adults.”

The new data indicates that restrictions placed in the personal fitness industry to combat the spread of COVID not only damaged the industry but harmed the demographic the pandemic restrictions were designed to protect through government enforced sedentary lifestyles.

The study, Associations of Muscle Mass and Strength with All-Cause Mortality among US Older Adults, was done in conjunction with Sports Health and Rehabilitation Research Center, China Institute of Sport Science, Beijing, and examined “individual and joint associations of low muscle mass and low muscle strength with all-cause mortality in a nationally representative sample.”

Gyms and fitness facilities in Canada were subject to some of the harshest restrictions, with closures, staged re-openings and capacity limits imposed by governments and health authorities across North America.

A 2021 member survey done by the Alberta coalition of the Fitness Industry Council of Canada (FIC) representing almost 200 gyms and studios in the province found that 50 per cent of the facilities polled would not be able to survive another two months of closures.