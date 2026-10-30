New Vancouver homes sold for 4.7 times their building-permit value, Fraser Institute finds

A new single-detached home in Vancouver sold for 4.7 times its building-permit value between 2018 and 2025, according to a Fraser Institute study released October 27. The national median across the 33 census metropolitan areas studied was 1.7 times.

The study, The Gap Between Sale Prices and Construction Costs for New Homes in Canadian CMAs, 2018-2025, compares the average sale price of new single-detached homes with the average value of building permits, which the authors use as an estimate of the physical cost of construction. Four of the five highest multiples in the country were in British Columbia: Vancouver at 4.7 times, Victoria at 2.4, Chilliwack at 2.3 and Abbotsford-Mission at 2.2. Toronto came in at 2.0 times, Calgary at 1.9 and Ottawa at 1.8, all above the median. Winnipeg and Halifax were at 1.6 and Montreal at 1.5.

The release says sale prices will usually exceed the cost to physically build a home. The study's point is that a gap this large and this persistent in some cities and not others suggests something beyond the building itself is setting the price. The release names land values, government taxes and charges, and regulations that restrict homebuilding as possible contributors, and presents them as factors to examine rather than proven causes.

Austin Thompson, senior policy analyst at the market-oriented Fraser Institute and co-author of the study with Milagros Palacios, said that where the gap is significant it points to how other cost drivers can worsen the affordability crisis, and that "there is a strong case to closely examine how policy factors may be contributing to higher prices" in those markets.

The comparison matters because the gap is not national. British Columbia takes four of the top five places. Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa sit above the national median. Montreal sits below it. The study treats the difference between a 1.5 and a 4.7 multiple as a signal that land values, taxes and charges and regulation may be at work in some markets far more than others; it does not measure how much each contributes.

The figures are averages over eight years and the release does not break out how much of each city's gap is land, how much is tax and how much is regulation. That is the number a buyer would want next: of every $4.70 paid for a new Vancouver house, about one dollar went to building it by permit value, and the rest went somewhere else.