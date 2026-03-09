New York City terror suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS while in custody after IED attack: report

One of the two suspects behind Saturday's attempted mass casualty attack against police and anti-Islam protesters in New York City reportedly admitted to acting on behalf of ISIS following his arrest.

Video circulating on social media appears to show 18-year-old Emir Balat throwing an improvised explosive device (IED) filled with nuts and bolts in the direction of protesters and police before attempting to escape.

Footage shows him being tackled by police after hopping over a guardrail and trying to evade law enforcement after throwing the IED.

Balat, who acted alongside co-accused Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was targeting anti-Islam protester Jake Lang and his supporters who were holding a demonstration near Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home.

Here's video of one of the Muslim suspects lighting an IED and throwing it at the feet of police outside the mayor's mansion in NYC. The attack was apparently retaliation for the anti-Islam protest, which leftists urged people to shut down.

The 18-year-old terror suspect reportedly launched into a tirade and admitted to supporting ISIS after he was taken into custody: “All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds! I pledge my allegience [sic] to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu [sic] kuffar!”

BREAKING: According to the just released federal criminal complaint, after NYC terror suspect Emir Balat was arrested for throwing an IED loaded with nuts, bolts & TATP, he pledged allegiance to ISIS while in NYPD custody, saying:



“All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds!… pic.twitter.com/kEyNCfNtL9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 9, 2026

Balat reportedly told police after the incident that he intended for the attack to be "even bigger" than the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. He also allegedly told police that he was affiliated with ISIS and was intending to kill "infidels."

New York ​City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that two IEDs were thrown by the suspects during the demonstration, adding that they were "meant to injure, maim, or worse."

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced today that both suspects have been charged after attempting to bomb the New York City protest.

We have charged the two alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists who attempted to bomb a protest in New York City.



We have charged the two alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists who attempted to bomb a protest in New York City.

We will not allow ISIS's poisonous, anti-American ideology to threaten this nation. Our law enforcement officers will remain vigilant.

Critics have slammed Mayor Mamdani for not mentioning the names of the suspected terrorists in his initial statement about the attack but mentioning the name of anti-Islam activist Jake Lang.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is continuing to investigate the attack, saying in a statement that it will be "conducting interviews, reviewing videos, collecting evidence, and chasing down all leads."