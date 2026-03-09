New York City terror suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS while in custody after IED attack: report

Fox News’ Bill Melugin is reporting that 18-year-old Emir Balat declared his allegiance to the Islamic State after being arrested on Saturday following an attempted terrorist attack.

Rebel News
  |   March 09, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: X

One of the two suspects behind Saturday's attempted mass casualty attack against police and anti-Islam protesters in New York City reportedly admitted to acting on behalf of ISIS following his arrest.

Video circulating on social media appears to show 18-year-old Emir Balat throwing an improvised explosive device (IED) filled with nuts and bolts in the direction of protesters and police before attempting to escape.

Footage shows him being tackled by police after hopping over a guardrail and trying to evade law enforcement after throwing the IED.

Balat, who acted alongside co-accused Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was targeting anti-Islam protester Jake Lang and his supporters who were holding a demonstration near Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home.

The 18-year-old terror suspect reportedly launched into a tirade and admitted to supporting ISIS after he was taken into custody: “All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds! I pledge my allegience [sic] to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu [sic] kuffar!”

Balat reportedly told police after the incident that he intended for the attack to be "even bigger" than the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. He also allegedly told police that he was affiliated with ISIS and was intending to kill "infidels."

New York ​City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that two IEDs were thrown by the suspects during the demonstration, adding that they were "meant to injure, maim, or worse."

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced today that both suspects have been charged after attempting to bomb the New York City protest.

Critics have slammed Mayor Mamdani for not mentioning the names of the suspected terrorists in his initial statement about the attack but mentioning the name of anti-Islam activist Jake Lang.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is continuing to investigate the attack, saying in a statement that it will be "conducting interviews, reviewing videos, collecting evidence, and chasing down all leads."

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.