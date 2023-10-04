New York Gov. Hochul presents 18,000 open jobs available for migrants

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the state has located approximately 18,000 job vacancies from over 350 employers ready to employ immigrants who are legally permitted to work in the United States.

Highlighting New York's twin challenges of migrant and workforce crises, Governor Hochul asserted that this move aims to address both.

In a press statement, Hochul expressed, "Migrants and asylum seekers came here to work — so let’s put them to work."

"Right now, we have a migrant crisis and a workforce crisis. By connecting work-eligible individuals with jobs and opportunity in New York, we can solve them both and secure a brighter future for all New Yorkers," she said.

This announcement from the governor follows her recent comment on the southern U.S. border being “too open” amidst record-breaking illegal crossings since President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. Referencing New York’s iconic symbol of immigration, the Statue of Liberty, Hochul remarked on “Face the Nation,” “We are one of the most diverse places on earth because of our welcoming nature, and it’s in our DNA to welcome immigrants. But there has to be some limits in place.”

New York City, in particular, has felt the impact of a migrant surge. Reportedly, tens of thousands of immigrants were transported to the city by border state governors earlier this year. With expenditures surpassing $1.2 billion on the migrant situation and projected costs soaring to $5 billion, tensions have emerged between New York Democratic leadership and the Biden administration. Both the governor and mayor have appealed for additional federal assistance.

The Daily Wire reported:

Hochul directed New York State Department of Labor officials over the summer to connect employers with immigrants who have attained legal work status as New York’s unemployment rate dropped below 4% for the first time since early 2020, the state Department of Labor reportedly announced in June.

According to the governor’s office’s breakdown, about 24% of the job openings come from 90 businesses in accommodation and food services, 21% in healthcare and social assistance, and 10% or less in manufacturing and administrative support.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security opened a path for more Venezuelan migrants to get work permits last month by expanding Temporary Protected Status, which New York City reportedly estimates more than 15,000 Venezuelans could attain legal work status within 30 days.

House GOP Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed Hochul’s move, stating that it incentivizes illegal immigration.

“Not even 24 hours after conceding that the border crisis is a national security crisis, Governor Kathy Hochul is back to incentivizing illegal immigration, announcing 18,000 jobs for those who entered the United States illegally, including hundreds of jobs across Upstate New York and the North Country,” Stefanik told Fox News in a statement.

“While New Yorkers are demanding border security, Hochul is worsening the crisis with her failed ‘Sanctuary State’ policies. Enough is enough. If Hochul is serious about ending our illegal immigration crisis, she would demand Chuck Schumer pass and Joe Biden sign into law the Secure the Border Act, which is the strongest border security bill in history.”