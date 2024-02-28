New York Mayor calls for review of sanctuary city policy amid rising migrant crime

Office of New York City Police Department Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry via AP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has voiced concerns over the escalating issue of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, suggesting a reevaluation of the city's sanctuary status.

Adams articulated that the city should not permit individuals who repeatedly commit crimes to remain, highlighting the need for local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities for the deportation of violent offenders, the Daily Wire reported.

During a statement on Monday, Mayor Adams emphasized the necessity of amending the sanctuary city laws. "We should not be allowing people who are repeatedly committing crimes to remain here and we cannot collaborate with ICE in the process," he said. "Those who are committing crimes, we need to modify the sanctuary city law. If you commit a felony, a violent act, we should be able to turn you over to ICE and have you deported."

Canarsie Brooklyn NY

During a Town Hall Meeting the @NYCMayor states that NYC needs to modify the Sanctuary city law so if some migrants who commit felonies should be tuned over to ICE and be deported.

🎥 @LeeroyPress

For licensing email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/yrBlTySAsj — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) February 27, 2024

This call for policy modification follows an incident late last month where a group of undocumented immigrants assaulted two New York City Police Department officers, leading to their temporary release—a decision facilitated by the city's sanctuary policies. The assailants, who taunted the media upon release, were eventually apprehended by federal officials in Arizona as they attempted to flee to California.

The incident has drawn criticism from Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, who expressed dismay at the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to release the attackers despite the availability of video evidence of the assault.

“I would have assumed that they wouldn’t let illegal immigrants who attack police go, but they did,” Mitchell said.

Mayor Adams' stance on revising sanctuary city regulations aligns with growing concerns over the increase in crimes by undocumented immigrants across the United States.

The national debate intensifies amidst data suggesting a significant rise in illegal crossings and criminal activities among undocumented immigrants under the administration of President Joe Biden. With over 7.2 million undocumented immigrants reported to have entered the U.S. during Biden's tenure, surpassing the population of 36 states, the issue has surged to the forefront of voter concerns ahead of the upcoming general election.