New Zealand defends lone stance among Five Eyes nations in UN vote on Israel war

New Zealand, diverging from its Five Eyes allies, voted in favor of a "immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Caretaker Prime Minister Chris Hipkins defended New Zealand's decision at the United Nations General Assembly, stating:

"We voted consistent with our longstanding position on Israel and Gaza," emphasising the importance of adhering to international law.

While 120 countries supported the resolution, the UN Security Council, whose responsibility is to maintain global peace and security, rejected it due to Russia and the US exercising their veto power for the fourth time.

The resolution called for compliance with international humanitarian law, unhindered aid access to Gaza, and the unconditional release of hostages.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis acknowledged the complexity of the situation, expressing disappointment in Hamas' actions while defending Israel's right to self-defense.

Hipkins said Israel needed to act within the boundaries of international and humanitarian law and confirmed New Zealand's commitment to diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution.

New Zealand's unique stance continues to raise questions within the international community about the dynamics of the Five Eyes alliance.