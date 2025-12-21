Newest Rebel News journalist Scarlett Grace breaks down Toronto protest reporting

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by newest Rebel News journalist Scarlett Grace to discuss who she is, how she became a Rebel, and her first reports on the ground.

“My life changed when I went to the Freedom Convoy in 2022,” said Scarlett. “I wasn’t afraid to hold back my opinion anymore… so I just kept speaking up and speaking my mind and it’s eventually led me here.”

Scarlett has spent time covering and opposing the pro-Hamas movement in Canada, an issue she became passionate about soon after the October 7th attacks on Israel.

“I saw that these people were supporting what had happened on October 7th and my mind was blown. I’m like, after what I just saw, there are people in our streets, in the capital, supporting this?” she said. “And because people are not speaking up like I am, I feel like I have to be even louder.”

Some of Scarlett’s first reports on the ground for Rebel News included covering a pro-Hamas protest taking place in Toronto on the first day of Hanukkah, and interviewing residents of Markham, Ontario, after the area’s current MP, Michael Ma, crossed the floor from Conservative to Liberal.