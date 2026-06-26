Newfoundland parents lose automatic access to children's health records at age 12

Parents across Newfoundland and Labrador received a letter from NL Health Services informing them that they will no longer automatically have access to their children's health information once a child turns 12 years old.

The memo, dated June 19 and signed by Steven Lockyer, vice-president of Digital Health and chief information officer (interim), outlines a new youth awareness campaign for MyHealthNL, the province's online patient portal.

Under the policy, children under 12 can have their health records accessed by a parent or legal guardian through proxy access. However, for youth aged 12 to 15, parents or guardians can only access those records with the child's consent. At age 16, individuals gain full control over who can access their health information and may designate a trusted person to act as a proxy.

The policy has sparked concern among some parents and lawmakers, who argue that a 12-year-old is still a child and that parents retain legal and practical responsibility for their children's healthcare decisions.

The memo states that the changes are part of the province's broader OneSpotNL campaign, launched in April, which seeks to increase public awareness of MyHealthNL and its new features following the implementation of the province-wide electronic health information system and patient app.

NL Health Services says it will spend the summer promoting the changes through social media and partnerships with organizations across the province ahead of the school-year launch.

The policy does not specifically address what types of medical information may be withheld from parents if a child declines to grant consent for proxy access, a question that has become central to the growing debate over parental rights, youth privacy and informed consent in healthcare.