Next week's WEF summit 'pivotal' as climate activists on back foot: Marc Morano

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com discussed what to expect from this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and why climate activists are now on the back foot.

Morano explained that with President Trump taking steps to remove the U.S. from dozens of international organizations — including several focused on combatting climate change — left-wing environmentalists and climate alarmists have been steadily losing support.

"In the U.S., there's no pushback, even from the usual suspects. Bernie Sanders is silent, AOC is [silent]. And they can still fight back, they're fighting Trump on immigration but they're not fighting him on climate," he said.

Morano went on: "It's just been utter silence as that whole agenda collapses. So I think this is a really pivotal World Economic Forum meeting next week, because they've got to figure their new strategy. They have to regroup. They've been beaten, battered, and scarred, and they need to come up with new ways to deceive the public, and I think one of [those ways] is to go stealth on climate, and I think they're going to be touting this AI which is a serious double-edged sword for humanity."

Ezra also shared his thoughts on the degradation of the radical environmentalist movement, noting that even billionaires like Bill Gates — who is typically an outspoken advocate for 'green' energy — are silent as support for the cause dwindles.

"You know that climate is over when Bill Gates, one of the worst climate fearmongers, says, well it's not that important anymore, because he wants his data centres which have a lot of emissions," he said.

The World Economic Forum's secretive club of oligarchs, politicians, bankers, tech bosses and their media friends are currently descending on Davos, Switzerland, as the summit is set to begin on Monday, January 19, 2026.

