Nigel Farage: 2024 U.S. election result a win for the Western world

British MP Nigel Farage shares his thoughts on the U.S. election as results look to favour Donald Trump.

Yaakov Pollak
  |   February 21, 2025   |   News

The atmosphere was electric in Florida as I had the chance to speak with U.K. Member of Parliament Nigel Farage on election night as Trump appears set to win 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Although results were still rolling in, it was clear that Donald Trump was on a promising path to victory. For Farage, this wasn’t just a win for America; he saw it as a much larger statement, one that would ripple across the Western world.

When I asked him about his thoughts on Trump’s seeming resurgence, Farage said it wasvery good for the Western world as a whole, but certainly good for Britain.”

Farage has long been a vocal supporter of Trump and his excitement at the likely outcome reflected more than just political preference; it was a nod to a shared vision of what he believes will strengthen the values of the West.

For Farage, this election was about something larger than American politics. It was about a rebalance of power and a challenge to declining traditional values.

When I asked if he had expected this outcome, he nodded confidently, saying that the moment was “right and justified,” a validation of Trump’s tenacity and persistence, which Farage clearly admired.

In his words, it was “an amazing comeback,” one that, when confirmed, could usher in a new chapter for conservative politics.

