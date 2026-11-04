9 of 10 provinces fell behind on private-sector jobs per working-age person

Canada under Liberal rule added no private-sector jobs per 1,000 working-age people between 2019 and 2024 while the United States added 7.6, and nine of the 10 provinces recorded losses on that measure, according to a Fraser Institute study released on November 3.

Had Canada kept pace with the U.S. since 2019, it would have had about 554,000 more private-sector jobs in 2024, the authors estimate.

The study, by Ben Eisen and Nathaniel Li of the Vancouver-based think tank, measures the change in private-sector jobs against growth in the working-age population, so a province whose population grew faster than its private payrolls shows a loss even if the raw number of jobs rose.

On the release's figures, British Columbia posted the largest loss, 35.7 private-sector jobs per 1,000 working-age people, followed by Saskatchewan at 26.1 and Ontario at 17.8. New Brunswick lost 15.5, Prince Edward Island 14.4, Alberta 8.8, Quebec 5.5, Manitoba 3.4 and Nova Scotia 2.6.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the only province to gain, at 20.6.

On the same measure, the researchers found Ontario had the weakest private-sector job growth in the Great Lakes region, British Columbia the weakest in the Pacific Northwest, and Alberta was among the weakest of the energy-producing states and provinces, groupings the authors chose for comparison.

"Despite political rhetoric, Canada has performed poorly compared to America in creating private-sector jobs," Eisen said in the release.

The study does not explain how the provincial figures combine into a national figure of zero, and a summary says it does not identify the drivers of the gap.

The five years cover the NDP governments of John Horgan and David Eby in B.C., where voters elected a Conservative majority under Lorne Doerkson on October 24, and the Saskatchewan Party and Progressive Conservative governments in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

The release lands two days before Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne's budget, which he has said will "unlock investment" and "create high-paying jobs."