“No amount of fine, no amount of jail time” is going to discourage worship

Despite being watched by police and public health officers, Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary, Alberta defied the province's 15 per cent capacity restrictions on places of worship and held their services this past Sunday with a full house in attendance.

The pastor, Tim Stephens, allowed the officers in the building for a look around, snapping pictures of those in attendance, though they did leave without further incident.

Calgary bylaw and AHS, assisted by Calgary Police, took pictures of the congregation inside Fairview Baptist Church. More to come @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/r2uKuRAvYE — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) February 28, 2021

With the threat of a $250,000 fine for Fairview looming, and pastor James Coates of Edmonton's GraceLife Church still behind bars, pastor Stephens would not be deterred and held services without any fear.