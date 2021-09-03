No answers after long term care home loses half its residents to questionable COVID circumstances

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Back at the end of October 2020, I filed a freedom of information request with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. I had been investigating the series of events that happened at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, where they lost nearly half of their residents in a two and a half week period… allegedly due to COVID 19, but also under questionable circumstances.

When I reached out to Pinecrest for comment and clarification, I received a response from Janelle Whalen, who is one of Pinecrest’s administrators. She said that “During the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home, our leadership team had daily conversations with Public Health, the Ministries of Health and of Long-Term Care and other health system partners.” I have it in writing.

So when my freedom of information request to the Ministry came back that “no responsive records were located,” I couldn’t believe it! So, of course we appealed the decision.

On June 24, I finally received an email confirming my notice of appeal. It’s been eight months, and there is no end in sight for this freedom of information request.

Another freedom of information request came about after I interviewed Dr. Marc Benoit about the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer COVID-19 injections for adolescents aged 12 to 17. Dr. Benoit wanted the quantitative risk vs benefit analysis that justified the rollout of this injection in an age group that is not at all at risk of a serious case of COVID-19 or complications.

Since June 2021, Health Canada has come back to me with clarification requests at least four times.

The last email received said that my request warranted over 250,000 pages of data and would quote “warrant a lengthy extension.” So I’m back to investigating behind the scenes to help clarify my ask, in hopes that there won’t be a lengthy extension and we can get this data. Especially before the injection gets rolled out for the 5 to 11-year-olds.

If you are a reviewer or researcher who can help me narrow down this search, please contact me at [email protected]. I promise to uphold your anonymity if you prefer to work with me behind the scenes.

This is invisible work that is time consuming and costly. If you can help support this type of investigative journalism, please consider donating to our cause at RebelInvestigates.com.