'No bomb does what this is doing’: Trump declares fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on December 15 designating illicit fentanyl and its precursor chemicals as Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), highlighting the gravity of the fentanyl scourge.

The order empowers federal agencies to treat the crisis with the urgency it deserves, ramping up prosecutions, asset seizures, and even military resources to combat cartels and foreign suppliers.

“With this historic executive order I will sign today, we're formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, which is what it is,” Trump declared. “No bomb does what this is doing.”

President Trump announces the US will classify fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction" under a new executive order. pic.twitter.com/0C9q4Eoaxr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 15, 2025

The president highlighted fentanyl's terrifying lethality: just two milligrams — equivalent to 10-15 grains of table salt — can kill. Fuelled primarily by Mexican cartels using Chinese precursors, the drug has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives while funding terrorism and violence across the hemisphere.

North of the border, however, Canada's response looks timid by comparison.

Over 50,000 Canadians have died from opioids since 2016, with fentanyl driving the vast majority of cases. The crisis has disproportionately affected young men, who account for nearly three-quarters of fatalities, and adults aged 30–39, who have represented more than a quarter of deaths in recent years.

Despite a slight dip in reported deaths in recent years, the crisis remains devastating, ravaging communities from Vancouver to Toronto.

In February 2025, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed former RCMP deputy commissioner Kevin Brosseau as Canada's “Fentanyl Czar” amid pressure from the Trump administration to curb the crisis.

“Gang members, smugglers, human traffickers, and illicit drugs of all kinds have poured across our borders and into our communities. Canada has played a central role in these challenges, including by failing to devote sufficient attention and resources or meaningfully coordinate with United States law enforcement partners to effectively stem the tide of illicit drugs,” the White House wrote in a presidential action imposing duties to address the flow of illicit drugs across the northern border.

While Brosseau's mandate focuses on diplomacy, border coordination, and pleading with China to curb precursor exports, efforts have resulted in some seizures but little tangible reduction in the flood of deadly drugs.

Yet in October, Brosseau admitted he had "underestimated the scale and scope" of the synthetic opioid crisis before taking the role. Nearly a year into his appointment, communities across Canada say little has changed on the ground.

The Cobourg Police Service held a 'Community Town Hall' as the force struggles to address the escalating crime, open-air drug use, and encampments overwhelming the area.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/YX3lVVvFgp — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 9, 2024

Border seizures of precursors continue, but the Liberal government's $1 billion harm reduction and decriminalization strategies have drawn fire for facilitating harm instead of reducing it.

Canada's fentanyl flop, full of empty promises while deaths mount



The fentanyl crisis claims an average of 20 Canadian lives daily, driven by cartel-fueled trafficking of highly addictive drugs through porous borders and established organized crime networks.



Every day, fentanyl… pic.twitter.com/HN91UtImAz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 8, 2025

While Trump mobilizes the full might of the U.S. government to treat fentanyl like a chemical weapon, Canadians are left wondering when their leaders will match that energy.