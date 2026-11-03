"No, it's not France here": Rebel News asks Saint-Denis residents if their city is still French

Videographer Guillaume Roy and I spent a day in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, asking the people who live there whether it still feels like France.

For more than a thousand years, the kings of France were buried in the basilica at the centre of town. Louis XIV and Marie-Antoinette are there. In 1793, a revolutionary mob broke open the tombs and threw the bodies into a pit. Then came the factories, and the workers who ran them: from Italy and Spain first, then after the war from North Africa, Portugal and West Africa. For close to a century the city was run by communists, who built the public housing that newcomers kept arriving for long after the factories closed.

Today, of every three people on the street in Saint-Denis, one is an immigrant and one is the child of immigrants. France forbids counting religion, but the department has more Muslim places of worship than any other in the country, and in 2015 its top state official estimated that nearly one resident in two was Muslim.

This fall, Saint-Denis was one of the centres of the high school revolt that turned into riots across France. Its mayor, Bally Bagayoko of the far-left La France Insoumise, elected in March, was filmed smiling beside a burning garbage bin outside a blockaded school and told striking students that violence "at some point can be legitimate." He says he was there to calm things down. The Paris police chief has referred him to prosecutors. He denies any wrongdoing and has not been convicted of anything.

Outside the train station, where vendors sell goods on the sidewalk, the mood changed the moment the camera came out. Men shouted insults, one threw an object that exploded against a nearby pole, and another told me I needed permission to film. "You're not a French journalist, you're a Canadian journalist," one said. Another called me a racist and told me to go back to Canada. "The French don't come to film here," he said.

"We're in a public space, sir," I answered. "We are in a democracy."

Asked whether Saint-Denis still feels like France, one man said: "No, it's not France here." A Catholic from Guadeloupe said Islam is "taking up a lot of space." A third man said it would be a good thing if France became a Muslim land, "because it's the most credible religion."

Not everyone saw it that way. A man of Algerian origin, born in France, said he feels "50-50." "We graduated from the school of the republic. We are French above all," he said.

An older man who has lived in Saint-Denis for 25 years said there is "too much immigration here, and it doesn't work." Another added that France "gave (him) everything, and (he) could never betray it." When asked if it is still France if there are no more French people, someone answered: "It's because of the French. They don't want to mix."

Whatever people assumed about my politics, nobody in France should be attacked in the street for holding a camera. Everybody needs to feel safe walking in a public space, wherever it is in France. This is not France.

Guillaume and I travelled to France to cover the riots and show what years of mass immigration have done to the country. To support our reporting and help cover the cost of flights, hotel and security, visit FranceOnFire.com.