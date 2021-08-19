No jab, no job: Premier Ford set to expel MPP Rick Nicholls for not taking vaccine

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1017 Donors

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls has stood firm against taking the COVID-19 vaccination, despite Premier Doug Ford’s ultimatum that he had to do so by 5 p.m. Thursday or face expulsion from caucus.

Precisely one hour before the deadline, Nicholls, who was first elected in 2011, held a brief press conference at Queen’s Park noting that he was not going to acquiesce to the premier’s demand nor deadline.

Said Nicholls: “I took the premier at his word that vaccination is a choice and that all Ontarians have a constitutional right to make such a choice. Like almost two million eligible Ontarians, I choose to exercise this autonomy over my own body, while continuing to work hard for the people of Ontario.”

Nicholls did not take any questions from the media upon the conclusion of his four minute long press conference.

(Rebel News has extended an invitation to Mr. Nicholls for a one-on-one interview regarding his decision.)

In the meantime, it has been reported that all other members of caucus have been vaccinated, although there are rumours that this might not be the case for two MPPs.

Still, in light of Premier Ford’s ultimatum, the question arise: whatever happened to the old pro-abortion chestnut of, “my body, my choice”? Whatever happened to the concept of reasonable accommodation?

Apparently when it comes to the Ontario PC Party, the new and not-so-improved slogan is, “our way or the highway.”

Just ask Rick Nicholls as he drives off into the sunset, presumably as an independent MPP if Doug Ford indeed follows up on his expulsion threat.