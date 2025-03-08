No more state-funded antisemitism: London protestors call for suspension of BBC licence fee

On March 6, Chief Executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism Gideon Falter held a protest of around 100 people outside the BBC in London, calling for the licence fee to be suspended pending an independent investigation.

Prior to the event, Falter posted a statement to X, saying, "The BBC has admitted handing your licence fee to the family of a Hamas terrorist. That money came from the £400,000 of your money that BBC executives paid for a long-form propaganda film as part of its biased brainwashing output. A national treasure has become a national embarrassment."

Rebel News reporter Sammy Woodhouse headed down to the BBC to find out what the protest attendees had to say.

"It's our money… [Paying] the licence fee is going to terrorist organizations, so for me, it’s a must to tell people this needs to stop," said one gentleman.

"A real news channel will just report the facts on the ground in any conflict with any subject," said another gentleman. "Why have they got a different agenda when it comes to Israel than when it comes to the UK? It just shouldn't be like that."

One Jewish woman in attendance shared her experience living in London during the recent rise in antisemitism. "These days, I have to admit to a little bit of fear, only because I’m surrounded by the constant notes of dislike for Jews," she said. "It feels a little bit frightening that the country I was brought up in and where I brought up my kids, safely and happily, is now feeling a little bit, well, scary."

Finally, another gentleman expressed his hope for the future now that there is a push to hold the BBC accountable, saying, "I think now is the time for the silent majority to start shouting up about what they see is fair and what isn’t fair, and hopefully they will conclude that what’s going on at the moment, particularly with reference to our national broadcaster, is not how it should be, and that will spark a wave of people actually trying to consider the issues at hand rather than just take for granted the headlines."