“Sick people are easier to control.”

Organizer Rebecca Mello told Rebel News that ahead of Health Under Fire. The two-day event, hosted by Think Canada at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, opened Friday night and continued Saturday.

The headliner was Dr. Peter McCullough. The American internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist was among the first physicians to publicly challenge the COVID-19 response.

Saturday’s lineup also included Dr. David Speicher, one of the first to raise alarms about DNA contaminants and impurities in COVID-19 vaccine vials, including the SV40 promoter. Clinical research expert Deanna McLeod, founder of Kaleidoscope Strategic, spoke too, along with Dr. Conrad Vine, who addressed the spiritual side of whole-body wellness.

Attendees largely agreed with Mello’s point.

“When you are in a position where you’re not well, you’re vulnerable, you’re impressionable to listening to whatever the authorities are telling you,” one said.

Dr. Speicher put it more simply. “I think that fear is what drives people.”

McCullough went after how outbreaks are reported. He argued that stories on emerging infectious diseases “have a marketing angle to them” and are being “greatly amplified through artificial intelligence.”

“Almost all of them are promoting fear, not promoting any solutions whatsoever outside of a comment that we’re waiting for a vaccine,” he said, calling it “in a sense, malpractice.”

He singled out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pointing to its 12,000 employees and $9-billion budget. He argued that the agency has more than enough resources to investigate every measles case currently being reported, examining patients and reviewing their vaccination records as the U.S. loses its measles elimination status.

Instead, the public hears almost nothing about treatment. By his account and previous Rebel News reporting, that includes vitamin A protocols, anti-measles immunoglobulin, corticosteroids and antibiotics for secondary infections.

“I think it’s deceptive reporting,” McCullough said. “Almost all of it is oriented towards ‘take a vaccine.’”

He also warned about combination mRNA shots for influenza and COVID. “If there’s a side effect with this combination vaccine, which one is it? We’ll never be able to tell.”

For many in the room, the past six years have taken a personal toll.

“I still personally feel like I can’t talk to some of my friends and family,” one attendee said. They hesitated before even telling friends where they were spending the weekend. “It’s crazy in this day and age.”

Another described making peace with loved ones who “probably will never see what I see.”

Several stressed that their concerns aren’t anti-science. “I’m not anti-vax,” Dr. Speicher explained. “I am against any rushed medical thing which is put out there that causes people harm.”

Another urged front-line nurses and doctors to “look outside the box” and hear out dissenting physicians. “These are not conspiracy theorists. These are medical professionals.”

McCullough said independent media and people doing their own investigating are now leading the way. “At the next crisis that rolls in,” he said, “no one’s going to be looking to the government for help.”