No reason for Toronto police 'clown show' in latest arrest of David Menzies

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police this past weekend as he attempted to put questions to pro-Hamas protesters who have been regularly gathering for demonstrations in the city's Jewish community.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David sat down with Ezra for an in-depth discussion about the incident.

Looking at how the police were unable to get the handcuffs off of him, David said the arrest was “almost like the Keystone Cops meet the Three Stooges. How does that even happen?”

“I asked the cops, does this happen often? And every cop said we've never seen it before,” he added.

Ezra, however, was more skeptical.

“There was no reason to handcuff you in the first place, and when you are being arrested typically, they put a hand on you,” Ezra said. “That's sort of signifies you are now under our custody, do not resist. There's no need to handcuff you, there's no need to throw you over the hood of a car.”

Expanding on the arrest, Ezra said the police have a duty to protect those in their custody — something they clearly failed to do in this case: