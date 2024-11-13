No reason for Toronto police 'clown show' in latest arrest of David Menzies
“There was no reason to handcuff (David Menzies) in the first place,” said Ezra Levant. “What they did to you with their stupid buffoonery and these handcuffs and the clown show, that's on them.”
Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police this past weekend as he attempted to put questions to pro-Hamas protesters who have been regularly gathering for demonstrations in the city's Jewish community.
On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David sat down with Ezra for an in-depth discussion about the incident.
Looking at how the police were unable to get the handcuffs off of him, David said the arrest was “almost like the Keystone Cops meet the Three Stooges. How does that even happen?”
“I asked the cops, does this happen often? And every cop said we've never seen it before,” he added.
Ezra, however, was more skeptical.
“There was no reason to handcuff you in the first place, and when you are being arrested typically, they put a hand on you,” Ezra said. “That's sort of signifies you are now under our custody, do not resist. There's no need to handcuff you, there's no need to throw you over the hood of a car.”
Expanding on the arrest, Ezra said the police have a duty to protect those in their custody — something they clearly failed to do in this case:
They have power over you to do anything. They can compel you, and if you don't comply, you're resisting arrest — and then they'll kick the living daylights out of you. Sounds like they did that anyways.
But, along with the absolute power over your physical state comes a duty. A duty of care to protect you, which is why, for example, prison rape and prison violence is illegal and is to the discredit of the state.
That's why when the state puts male-to-female transgender criminals in with female convicts it's so outrageous, because those women can't protect themselves in prison and the state refuses to.
So, when you're handcuffed, even if it was an accident or a mistake — and I'm skeptical of that — what they did to you with their stupid buffoonery and these handcuffs and the clown show, that's on them.
