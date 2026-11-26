Zachary Kent attends Grade 8 at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge, Ont. But according to his mother, Chelsy, the current school year has been a disaster for her son. His grades have plummeted and he now loathes going to school, whereas going to school used to be an enjoyable experience.

It should be noted that Zachary is autistic. And in the past he was accommodated thanks to the services of an educational assistant (EA). But no longer.

Chelsy has reached out to the principal and teachers at Holy Spirit as well as the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. Alas, her pleas have fallen on deaf ears as her son remains miserable.

In one recent letter, Chelsy stated: “I am extremely concerned that the supports being provided to him [Zachary] do not adequately reflect his documented needs or the level of support he requires to meaningfully access his education.

“Over the past several years, I have repeatedly communicated Zachary’s needs, participated in meetings, reviewed assessments, and worked with school staff in an effort to ensure that appropriate supports are put in place.

“Despite this, I continue to see inconsistencies in the implementation of his supports, reductions in assistance, and academic gaps that have not been adequately addressed.

“… Zachary is approaching the transition to high school, and it is critical that the remaining time in elementary school be used to address his academic gaps, support his regulation, and ensure that he enters high school with the skills and supports necessary to be successful.

“Unfortunately, meaningful communication between myself and the school has now broken down, and I no longer feel that we are working together as a ‘team’ in the way that is necessary to effectively support Zachary.

“… I am requesting that Zachary receive his two OT [occupational therapist]-recommended regulation breaks each school day, with appropriate EA support during those breaks, as recommended by his OT. These breaks need to be predictable and consistently implemented and should not be dependent upon Zachary requesting them. I am also requesting that Zachary’s EA check-ins be reinstated and consistently provided. These check-ins are particularly important because Zachary may mask how he is feeling and may not independently communicate when he is becoming overwhelmed.

“Academic Remediation and Tutoring: Zachary also requires targeted, individualized academic tutoring during the school day, outside of the regular classroom, to address the significant academic gaps that have developed over previous years when his identified needs were not adequately supported. The purpose of this tutoring should be to provide focused instruction and remediation so that Zachary can close these gaps and bring his skills closer to grade-level expectations. He should not be expected to enter high school carrying academic deficits that could have been addressed through appropriate intervention and support. This additional instruction is also important to ensure that Zachary is adequately prepared for the mandatory Grade 9 EQAO assessments and the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test.

“Academic Expectations: I also want to be very clear that I do not accept the expectation that Zachary should simply achieve Cs and Ds or be limited to lower academic expectations because some staff have come to view this as his expected level of achievement.

“When Zachary understands the material and receives the instruction, accommodations, and support he requires, he has demonstrated that he is capable of achieving high Bs and As. His disability should not result in lowered expectations or become a reason to limit his academic potential. Zachary deserves to be challenged, supported, and given the opportunity to demonstrate what he is actually capable of achieving.

“The goal should not simply be to help him pass; the goal should be to provide the appropriate supports and instruction necessary for him to reach his full academic potential. These supports are not requests for preferential treatment. They are necessary interventions to address documented barriers and provide Zachary with a meaningful and equitable opportunity to learn, participate, progress, and succeed alongside his peers.”

But alas, the school and school board are not budging, stating that there will be no EA for Zachary this school year. Chelsy says the goal of removing Zachary’s EA was to make her son more “independent” as he heads into high school next year. Maybe that concept looked good on paper, but in practice, it’s been a disaster.

And get this: Chelsy, who has an education background, said she offered to be her son’s EA. Surely this seems like a win-win solution: Zachary gets the support he needs and there is no cost to the taxpayer. But Chelsy’s offer was declined for reasons that remain mysterious.

And so it is that Zachary continues to stagnate at school rather than prosper. Again: why?

Rebel News reached out to Holy Spirit principal Angela Carroll. Carroll states on the Holy Spirit website: “Holy Spirit is a dynamic school, embracing change, growth, innovation, and success.” Really? In any event, Principal Carroll did not return our call.

We also reached out to the spokeswoman for the WCDSB, Lema Salaymeh. She also did not respond or even acknowledge our email. Odd. Salaymeh’s official title is Senior Manager of Communications. Oh well, we have come across yet another “communications specialist” who is completely inept in the art of communications. Funny that.

Bottom line: the lack of accommodation when it comes to Zachary is egregious, especially when his mother has a superb solution to fix this ongoing problem. And so we are left to ponder, yet again: why is it that so many so-called “educrats” – the people responsible for educating our children – are among the most stupid people on the planet?