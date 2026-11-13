"Nobody voted for this level of immigration": Liberals lock in 380,000 newcomers a year

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab is defending a plan to admit 380,000 new permanent residents a year for the next three years, along with a one-time measure that lets up to 100,000 temporary workers already in Canada, plus their family members, become permanent residents in 2027.

Speaking at an announcement in Dieppe, N.B., on Thursday, Diab said the measure is meant to retain workers who are already living and working in Canada. "These are people that are already in our communities. These are not people that are arriving new," she said.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle went through the plan, which the Liberals folded into Budget 2026 instead of tabling it on its own by the usual Nov. 1 deadline. Tamara said polling repeatedly shows Canadians want immigration levels brought down. "That's not going to happen," she said.

Lise said the new measure amounts to a fast track for temporary foreign workers, and joked that the Liberals "have elections to win forever."

Tamara called the temporary foreign worker program "a complete mess," noting that a United Nations expert has linked it to contemporary forms of slavery.

"Now instead of actually fixing any of the problems with the temporary foreign worker program, they're like, it's okay. We'll just grant you permanent residency through this one-time fast-tracked pathway next year," she said.

She said the measure lets Diab claim she kept last year's promise to bring temporary immigration down. "What she's not saying is she's bringing it down by making them permanent residents and fast-tracking their ability to become citizens. And nobody voted for this."

Lise agreed, saying it leaves Canadians "on the hook forever" for housing, health care, education and other public services.

The hosts also played a clip of Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner, who accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of sneaking into the budget "the highest levels of permanent immigration in Canadian history," higher than under Justin Trudeau. "Where are folks going to live? Where are they going to work? Where are they going to access health care?" she asked.

The 380,000 target itself is unchanged from last year's plan for 2027. But with the new measure, a similar one from last year's plan and a separate pathway for up to 100,000 people in the humanitarian backlog, the government expects more than 600,000 new permanent residents next year.

"This isn't leveling things out. It's not reining it in," Tamara said, arguing the conversions make the system "less likely to be exposed for the fallout that Canadians are seeing and feeling every single day."

Lise asked why Ontario and Quebec, where most newcomers settle, need so many workers to keep their economies going. "Why do we need this artificial inflation of the economy?" she asked.

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