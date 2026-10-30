‘Non-negotiable’: PQ wants to ban religious symbols for elementary students, as France has done since 2004

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s government is sticking to its campaign promise. On Oct. 28, Education Minister Joël Arseneau confirmed that the Parti Québécois will ban elementary students from wearing conspicuous religious symbols. He called the commitment “non-negotiable.”

The measure was announced in the middle of the campaign, on Sept. 27 in Granby. The PQ leader said at the time that children should not face any religious pressure in the classroom. The ban would cover visible clothing and accessories that clearly show a religious affiliation, such as the hijab, the kippah or the turban.

According to the outlet Québec Nouvelles, a discreet symbol, such as a small cross worn under clothing, would not be affected. Several questions remain unanswered, however.

The government has not said whether private schools would be included or when it will table its bill. It also doesn’t know how many children would be affected. Because the PQ is a minority government, it will need the support of part of the opposition. Québec solidaire has already said it will vote against it.

What Quebec has already passed

Bill 21, passed in 2019, already bans religious symbols for public school teachers. Bill 94, which received royal assent on Oct. 30, 2025, extended that ban to all staff of the school service centres and requires students to keep their faces uncovered at school.

Bill 9, which received royal assent on April 2, 2026, bans religious symbols for staff at CPEs and subsidized daycares. In both cases, employees already on the job keep an acquired right.

None of these laws bans a student from wearing a hijab or a kippah, meaning the PQ’s plan would be a first in Quebec. All three laws invoke the notwithstanding clause, and the Supreme Court of Canada, which heard the challenge to Bill 21 last March, has not yet ruled.

What France does

Since the law was passed in March 2004, France has banned conspicuous religious symbols in public elementary, middle and high schools. The ban therefore already covers elementary school children, but not private schools under contract with the state. The law followed the report of the Stasi Commission, delivered to Jacques Chirac in December 2003.

In August 2023, then-education minister Gabriel Attal added the abaya and the qamis to the list of banned clothing. France’s Council of State upheld the measure. According to Attal, 298 students showed up in abayas on the first day of school, and 67 refused to remove them.

France now wants to go further.

In December 2025, MP Laurent Wauquiez tabled a bill to ban parents from veiling their minor daughters in public. The National Assembly’s law committee rejected it on Jan. 14, 2026, and several constitutional experts doubt it would survive review by the Constitutional Council.

On May 5, 2026, the Senate passed Bruno Retailleau’s bill against Islamist entryism by a vote of 208 to 124. However, an amendment from Senator Valérie Boyer targeting the veiling of minors was not kept.

Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood

This tougher stance follows, among other things, a report commissioned by the Interior Ministry and presented to France’s Defence Council on May 21, 2025. Written by prefect Pascal Courtade and diplomat François Gouyette, it counts 207 places of worship affiliated with or close to Musulmans de France, which the report describes as the French branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

That is about seven per cent of the country’s Muslim places of worship. The report says no recent document shows an intent to establish an Islamic state or Sharia law in France.

Instead, it describes a long-term strategy, working through associations, schools and municipal life, that would aim to gradually change the rules on secularism and on equality between women and men. Education is presented as a priority for the movement. According to the Wauquiez bill, the report also notes a visible increase in the number of young girls wearing the veil.

On Jan. 22, 2026, the National Assembly adopted a resolution asking the European Union to add the Muslim Brotherhood movement to its list of terrorist organizations. Musulmans de France rejects the report’s accusations, and the French Council of the Muslim Faith warns against casting suspicion on all Muslims.

In Canada, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy published a 200-page report on Islamist entryism in August.

It points out that Canada has never conducted a government inquiry into networks linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, unlike the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Austria. The Muslim Association of Canada, which is named in the report, calls it biased. In April, after Paul St-Pierre Plamondon raised the issue of Muslim Brotherhood influence in Canada, Stephen Brown of the National Council of Canadian Muslims said the PQ leader was spreading “conspiracy theories that sow distrust toward Quebecers of the Muslim faith,” according to Le Devoir.

Not everyone agrees

This week, representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh communities called on the government to drop its plan, according to Le Devoir.

Brown now says he is prepared to challenge the law in court if it passes.