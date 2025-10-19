Noncitizen Trucker gets Bail for Killing Two, while Peaceful Convoy Protestor has Book Thrown at Him

Two truckers, two fates: a non-citizen out on bail after killing a mother and daughter, while a Freedom Convoy protester faces harsh penalties.

This is A Tale of Two Truckers, reminiscent of Dickens: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…"

Trucker Navjeet Singh, responsible for the deaths of a mother and daughter due to reckless driving, was granted bail despite being a flight risk, a decision highlighted by "Mario of the North" on X.

Unbelievable.

Let's compare this Singh saga with the treatment of Csaba Vizi, a Windsor, Ontario, trucker.

Vizi was one of the last truckers standing at the Ottawa freedom convoy in February 2022.

We met him in 2023 after his violent arrest and charges: two counts of mischief, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a court order (for honking his horn—which disgraced ex-Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks likened to "Heil Hitler").

Authorities impounded and vandalized Vizi’s truck, then set a trap: he was banned from Ottawa, yet only he could retrieve the truck key in person—a violation of his bail conditions, a sinister Catch-22.

To recap: Navjeet Singh faced minimal consequences for killing a mother and daughter, while Csaba Vizi was brutalized by law enforcement and the justice system for participating in a peaceful protest.

Do you recognize your county anymore, folks?