Noncitizen Trucker gets Bail for Killing Two, while Peaceful Convoy Protestor has Book Thrown at Him
Authorities impounded and vandalized Csaba Vizi’s truck, then set a trap.
Two truckers, two fates: a non-citizen out on bail after killing a mother and daughter, while a Freedom Convoy protester faces harsh penalties.
This is A Tale of Two Truckers, reminiscent of Dickens: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…"
Trucker Navjeet Singh, responsible for the deaths of a mother and daughter due to reckless driving, was granted bail despite being a flight risk, a decision highlighted by "Mario of the North" on X.
Unbelievable.
Let's compare this Singh saga with the treatment of Csaba Vizi, a Windsor, Ontario, trucker.
Vizi was one of the last truckers standing at the Ottawa freedom convoy in February 2022.
We met him in 2023 after his violent arrest and charges: two counts of mischief, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a court order (for honking his horn—which disgraced ex-Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks likened to "Heil Hitler").
Authorities impounded and vandalized Vizi’s truck, then set a trap: he was banned from Ottawa, yet only he could retrieve the truck key in person—a violation of his bail conditions, a sinister Catch-22.
To recap: Navjeet Singh faced minimal consequences for killing a mother and daughter, while Csaba Vizi was brutalized by law enforcement and the justice system for participating in a peaceful protest.
Do you recognize your county anymore, folks?
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.