NORD STREAM SABOTAGE: What do people in Russia think?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

About two months ago, the Nord Stream undersea pipelines were sabotaged and seriously damaged in the middle of the Baltic Sea.

The pipelines had a strategic importance: they were built to directly ship Russian natural gas to Germany, a country that imports more than 30% of its energy from Russia.

Several aspects of the story, including the timing and the discovery of explosive residue at the site of the leak, raised questions about who the perpetrator was and what their goals might have been.

As previously reported by Rebel News, earlier this year, U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if Russia was to invade Ukraine, he would “bring an end to the pipeline.” Around the same time, the U.S. State Department’s Victoria Nuland explained during a press conference that if Russia was to invade Ukraine, “one way or another” the pipeline will cease being operable.



These statements have caused the U.S. to be blamed for the act of sabotage in international waters.

But after the explosion, U.S. President Joe Biden explained that information circulating online that blamed the U.S. or NATO for the attack was the result of Russian disinformation.

Considering this incident was one of the most economically destructive setbacks for Russia to occur during the war, I thought it would be interesting to see what the Russian people believe. What do they think happened to the Nord Stream? Who do they think the culprit is? Do they care?

“Who blew it up? Whoever could profit. America and England,” one man in Moscow told me.

Another couple explained they purposefully don’t pay attention to politics. They were disinterested in the Nord Stream sabotage and the war in general.

“We try not to pay attention to all of that negativity so we have positivity inside of us.”

Watch my full report from Moscow to learn more about the Nord Stream sabotage and find out what people here in Russia think about it.

To keep up to date with all of my reports from Russia go to RussianReports.com. And please donate whatever you can to our crowdfunded journey here help me do this critical reporting that the mainstream media are just not doing.

If you can support our independent citizen journalism, please do. Between my economy-class airfare and accommodations, an interpreter, a fixer, and a Moscow lawyer (just in case), we expect the total cost of this trip to be $11,000.

We're 100% viewer-supported — if you can help us, please do.

Being independent is the only reason we can do this mission, but it also means that we need your help to pay for it. (Thank you.)