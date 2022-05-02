Norfolk Police issue list of 37 sexual identities and genders to 'help officers deal with the public'

www.itspronouncedmetrosexual.com﻿

Yes, this is real — Norfolk Constabulary has issued a gender and sexual identities list designed to "help officers deal with the public," as reported by the Daily Mail. Many critics (including myself) are calling it a waste of taxpayer money.

This document outlines the "+" in LGBTQ+ to help explain to officers current terminologies alongside a diagram of a "genderbread person."

Some terms have been used in a lot of online discourse such as "questioning" or "asexual," whereas there are a few more sexual identities and genders that the police force has to be clued up on. For example, gynosexual, which means a person who is attracted to "feminine gender presentation" or even "grey asexual" which means someone who rarely experiences attraction.

Ann Widdecombe, the former Shadow Home Secretary, weighed in with her opinion and said, "this is absolute madness and a complete waste of rate-payers money. Even if the force didn’t produce the guide itself, it has still cost time and money to make it available to staff."

Whilst Peter Tatchell, a "human rights activist" stated, "it is perfectly valid for the police to list these many different sexual and gender identities, but there should be no mandatory requirement for officers to use these terms unless a member of the public requests them to do so."

Norfolk Police have come out and said, "all officers and staff are required to undertake training around diversity and inclusivity, and additional information will be circulated or published on the Constabulary’s intranet pages."