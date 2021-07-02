North Korean defector slams Gwen Berry for turning back on US national anthem

Yeonmi Park / YouTube

North Korean defector and human rights activist Yeonmi Park slammed “activist athlete” and US Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry after she turned away during the national anthem.

Speaking to Brian Kilmeade on Fox and Friends on Thursday, Park, who defected from North Korea in 2007 said that Berry’s decision to snub the anthem was “unthinkable.”

“In North Korea, people who are actually oppressed don’t even know they’re oppressed,” Park told the outlet.

“The fact that she’s complaining about oppression and systemic racism — she does not understand that she’s so privileged.”

Park also went on to point out that if Berry did the same in North Korea she would be executed.

“If she was North Korean, not only herself will be executed, [also] eight generations of her family can now be sent to political prison camp and execution,” Park griped.

Berry responded to criticism in an interview with Black News Channel, claiming that she doesn’t hate the US, but rather took issue with the national anthem itself.

“If you know your history, you know the full song of the national anthem, the third paragraph speaks to slaves in America, our blood being slain... all over the floor,” Berry said. “It's disrespectful and it does not speak for Black Americans. It's obvious. There's no question.”

Park, who says she was sold into slavery, said that she disagreed with Berry.

“The fact that she’s complaining about this country, the most tolerant country, she doesn’t really understand history,” she said.

“I was a slave… I was sold in China in 2007 as a child at 13 years old. The people actually [go in] slavery under Chinese Communist Party [and] North Korea. There is actual injustice.”

Park added that there are “people dying to come to America at this very moment” and Berry is taking her freedom for granted.

“I just hope they go to North Korea, China and see how humans are being oppressed,” Park said, referring to people who criticize the US.

“And they will truly understand how valuable the freedom that we have is.”

Park noted the differences between oppression in America compared to the hermit country, calling Berry “spoiled” for the freedom she has.

