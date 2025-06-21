Northern Ireland protests against mass migration and alleged sexual assault spread to Bangor

Rebel News spoke with locals in Bangor on both sides, those in support of the demonstration and those opposed.

Lincoln Jay
  |   June 21, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Some call them racist; others call them patriotic.

A group of concerned citizens has been gathering for two and a half years to protest this hotel, which has been converted into housing for illegal migrants.

However, for this protest, people are also gathering in solidarity with a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two Roma migrants in the nearby town of Ballymena.

This alleged assault sparked a peaceful protest that quickly escalated into riots across the region, with police and citizens clashing in the streets.

At the root of this anger is growing frustration over both illegal and legal migration to Northern Ireland.

In Ballymena, members of the Roma community have reportedly been involved in various crimes, including operating brothels, engaging in human trafficking, and prostitution.

It appears that the alleged sexual assault committed by individuals from that community was the tipping point that triggered widespread outrage.

We spoke with locals in Bangor on both sides, those in support of the demonstration and those opposed.

To check out all of our reports from Northern Ireland, visit our website MigrantReports.com. If you appreciate the independent journalism, consider making a donation.

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Latest News

We’ve sent Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay and Efrain Monsanto from Toronto to Ireland and Northern Ireland to cover a wave of anti-mass migration protests that the mainstream media ignores or vilifies. Over four days, they’ll be reporting from two nighttime demonstrations in Belfast and Ballymena, and covering Sunday’s massive protest expected to draw tens of thousands to the streets of Dublin. Flights, rental cars, hotels, and production costs add up quickly — and we rely entirely on our viewers to make this kind of honest journalism possible. If you support independent reporting that tells the other side of the story, please chip in a donation now.

Amount
$
DONATE

Lincoln Jay

Video Journalist

Born and raised west of Toronto in the city of Mississauga, Lincoln Jay joined Rebel News as a videographer in August 2020. While specializing in video editing and camera work, Lincoln has also expanded into reporting and presenting his own stories. With stories from Calgary, Alberta all the way to London, England, you can expect a wide variety of content in his reports.

https://twitter.com/lincolnmjay

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.