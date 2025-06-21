Northern Ireland protests against mass migration and alleged sexual assault spread to Bangor
Rebel News spoke with locals in Bangor on both sides, those in support of the demonstration and those opposed.
Some call them racist; others call them patriotic.
A group of concerned citizens has been gathering for two and a half years to protest this hotel, which has been converted into housing for illegal migrants.
However, for this protest, people are also gathering in solidarity with a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two Roma migrants in the nearby town of Ballymena.
This alleged assault sparked a peaceful protest that quickly escalated into riots across the region, with police and citizens clashing in the streets.
At the root of this anger is growing frustration over both illegal and legal migration to Northern Ireland.
In Ballymena, members of the Roma community have reportedly been involved in various crimes, including operating brothels, engaging in human trafficking, and prostitution.
It appears that the alleged sexual assault committed by individuals from that community was the tipping point that triggered widespread outrage.
Lincoln Jay
Video Journalist
Born and raised west of Toronto in the city of Mississauga, Lincoln Jay joined Rebel News as a videographer in August 2020. While specializing in video editing and camera work, Lincoln has also expanded into reporting and presenting his own stories. With stories from Calgary, Alberta all the way to London, England, you can expect a wide variety of content in his reports.https://twitter.com/lincolnmjay