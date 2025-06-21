Northern Ireland protests against mass migration and alleged sexual assault spread to Bangor

Some call them racist; others call them patriotic.

A group of concerned citizens has been gathering for two and a half years to protest this hotel, which has been converted into housing for illegal migrants.

However, for this protest, people are also gathering in solidarity with a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two Roma migrants in the nearby town of Ballymena.

This alleged assault sparked a peaceful protest that quickly escalated into riots across the region, with police and citizens clashing in the streets.

At the root of this anger is growing frustration over both illegal and legal migration to Northern Ireland.

In Ballymena, members of the Roma community have reportedly been involved in various crimes, including operating brothels, engaging in human trafficking, and prostitution.

It appears that the alleged sexual assault committed by individuals from that community was the tipping point that triggered widespread outrage.

We spoke with locals in Bangor on both sides, those in support of the demonstration and those opposed.

