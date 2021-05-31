Northern Ontario home decor store still fighting public health to stay open despite summonses

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 2317 Donors

Do you remember Alexandra Stewart from Stewart's Decorating in North Bay, Ontario? We first came to know her when she reached out through Rebel News’ special portal for businesses willing to defy the lockdown, www.iWillOpen.com. We wanted to tell Alexandra’s story of a small businesswoman keeping her store open for customers while staring down the government.

What Doug Ford’s government was doing to Alexandra — forcing her to close to anything but curbside pick-up — made no sense. People could buy housewares and furniture at Walmart with hundreds of other people at the same time, but her little family-run enterprise was a super-spreader event?

Alexandra received a $750 lockdown ticket before we could bring that first video to air. Still, Alexandra refused to close her doors, and we offered to help her through our civil liberties project, www.FightTheFines.com, where we help people, churches, pastors and small business owners fight their lockdown tickets in court at no cost to them by putting them in touch with top civil liberties lawyers.

It's been a couple of months since we first talked to Alexandra and she is still fighting for freedom and standing up to the government under severe threats of serious legal consequences.

Rebel News is proud to help Alexandra as she stands up to Ford's lockdown destruction of small businesses in Ontario. And we couldn’t do it without the generosity of our viewers... So thank you! Alexandra says she is grateful for all the support she has received from people from all over Canada.

If you'd like to help Alexandra Stewart and the nearly 1,200 other people fighting their lockdown tickets in court at no cost to them, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com.