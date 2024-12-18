Northumberland County expands low-barrier shelter in Cobourg, Rebel News initially denied media access
The expansion of low-barrier services at 310 Division Street, a decision made without public consultation, has sparked concerns about oversight, accountability, and the shelter's history of misconduct in a family-friendly neighbourhood. In response, the county hosted an open house, though they initially tried to block Rebel News from attending.
Northumberland County’s recent decision to move forward with a $2.3 million deal to expand shelter services at Transition House in downtown Cobourg has sparked controversy and raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the speed of the acquisition process.
The county quickly secured the new property at 310 Division Street, around the corner from the existing shelter space at 10 Chapel Street, in under 30 days, bypassing public consultation until after the deal was finalized. This has led many residents to question the relationship between the county and Transition House, its sole shelter provider.
This followed a provincial funding boost in May 2023, called a “historic 48% increase in homelessness funding.” The former nursing home required extensive renovations, and county documents reveal that there was no clear plan when the building was acquired.
As it stands currently, Transition House is operating a 24/7 warming/cooling room with recliners out of the four-storey building, while 30 emergency shelter spaces on the second and third floors are coming soon, and ten transitional housing units on the fourth floor are expected to open in early 2025.
Both the County and Transition House have faced public criticism for monopolizing homelessness and addiction services, with a lack of accountability and transparency; they are accused of causing street-level chaos without adequate oversight, and more.
In what seems like an effort to salvage its image and promote transparency, the county has been hosting events and providing more public updates on renovation progress and shelter timelines in recent months. This included an open house on Monday, December 16 where the building would be open to the “public, community partners, service providers, and the media” from 4 – 6 PM, as per a December 12 invitation.
Despite having email exchanges with the county’s Communications Director Kate Campbell late last week, Ms. Campbell blocked Rebel News from attending the event upon arrival, citing a “media email list” that notified only select outlets of a pre-media event.
Ms. Campbell stayed behind to answer questions and agreed to a private tour later in the evening, which will be featured in a follow-up report.
Taking to the sidewalk, one neighbouring resident expressed concern over the expansion, saying the neighbourhood is constantly being “impacted in a negative way.”
“I attended all of the sessions asking how [310] was going to be run differently, because it failed prior to [the move] and we couldn’t get any answers from them,” the neighbour explains, requesting to be kept anonymous out of safety concerns.
“We’re dealing with police, first responders, drug paraphernalia, loitering, garbage. I’ve had five attempted break-ins. I live in fear in my house and outside of my house,” she said.
Others empathized, saying root causes and mental illnesses need to be addressed. Both of these come with proper case management, something one shelter user said is not currently provided.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-18 14:19:27 -0500 FlagSo a low-barrier shelter has a high barrier to independent media? At least that officious woman did let Rebel News report afterwards. This also shows how Trudeau’s Canada is falling to bits. The next election can’t come too soon for me.