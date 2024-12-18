Northumberland County expands low-barrier shelter in Cobourg, Rebel News initially denied media access

Northumberland County’s recent decision to move forward with a $2.3 million deal to expand shelter services at Transition House in downtown Cobourg has sparked controversy and raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the speed of the acquisition process.

The county quickly secured the new property at 310 Division Street, around the corner from the existing shelter space at 10 Chapel Street, in under 30 days, bypassing public consultation until after the deal was finalized. This has led many residents to question the relationship between the county and Transition House, its sole shelter provider.

This followed a provincial funding boost in May 2023, called a “historic 48% increase in homelessness funding.” The former nursing home required extensive renovations, and county documents reveal that there was no clear plan when the building was acquired.

As it stands currently, Transition House is operating a 24/7 warming/cooling room with recliners out of the four-storey building, while 30 emergency shelter spaces on the second and third floors are coming soon, and ten transitional housing units on the fourth floor are expected to open in early 2025.

Both the County and Transition House have faced public criticism for monopolizing homelessness and addiction services, with a lack of accountability and transparency; they are accused of causing street-level chaos without adequate oversight, and more.

In what seems like an effort to salvage its image and promote transparency, the county has been hosting events and providing more public updates on renovation progress and shelter timelines in recent months. This included an open house on Monday, December 16 where the building would be open to the “public, community partners, service providers, and the media” from 4 – 6 PM, as per a December 12 invitation.

Despite having email exchanges with the county’s Communications Director Kate Campbell late last week, Ms. Campbell blocked Rebel News from attending the event upon arrival, citing a “media email list” that notified only select outlets of a pre-media event.

Ms. Campbell stayed behind to answer questions and agreed to a private tour later in the evening, which will be featured in a follow-up report.

Taking to the sidewalk, one neighbouring resident expressed concern over the expansion, saying the neighbourhood is constantly being “impacted in a negative way.”

“I attended all of the sessions asking how [310] was going to be run differently, because it failed prior to [the move] and we couldn’t get any answers from them,” the neighbour explains, requesting to be kept anonymous out of safety concerns.

“We’re dealing with police, first responders, drug paraphernalia, loitering, garbage. I’ve had five attempted break-ins. I live in fear in my house and outside of my house,” she said.

Others empathized, saying root causes and mental illnesses need to be addressed. Both of these come with proper case management, something one shelter user said is not currently provided.

PETITION: Fix Our Cities! 11,603 signatures Goal: 20,000 signatures Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)