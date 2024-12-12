Northumberland County’s controversial $2.3M deal for shelter expansion raises red flags

Northumberland County’s recent decision to move forward with a $2.3 million deal to expand shelter services at Transition House has sparked controversy and raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the speed of the acquisition process.

The county quickly secured a new property, 310 Division Street, in under 30 days, bypassing public consultation until after the deal was finalized. This has led many, including local residents, to question the relationship between the county and Transition House.

James Bisson, a local resident, has been vocal in his criticism, claiming the deal represents an “incestuous” relationship between the county and the shelter, highlighting the unusually fast pace of the negotiations. “Government doesn’t usually work that fast,” he pointed out, highlighting through his access to information requests that the county was overly eager to make the acquisition, at any cost.

The deal centres around expanding and centralizing shelter services in Cobourg, a move that has been met with skepticism due to the history of complaints against Transition House. Since reopening in 2018 as a low-barrier shelter, Transition House has faced accusations of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and poor staff training — concerns that have been further exacerbated by the lack of clear oversight and public consultation until after the deal was finalized.

Despite these ongoing issues, the county moved ahead with the purchase of 310 Division Street, formerly a nursing home, to consolidate shelter and warming/cooling space operations.

In response to questions from Rebel News, Northumberland County’s Director of Communications, Kate, defended the decision, claiming that Transition House was the “successful respondent” to an open RFP process in 2018. She also stated that the county has implemented measures to improve service quality, including a staffing model with a lower client-to-staff ratio.

However, questions remain about the county's oversight of Transition House and its ability to handle community concerns. At present, the county is planning to launch a new community liaison committee to address issues surrounding the shelter’s expansion, but many are left wondering why this initiative wasn’t introduced sooner.

As the situation unfolds, public trust in the process remains shaky, leaving both the local community and Transition House's clientele reeling with the consequences.

