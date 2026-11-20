The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal's chairperson has refused a request from Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government to put two more adjudicators on a First Nations child welfare case that has been before the Tribunal since 2008, telling the government and the complainants that it has gone on too long.

"These proceedings must end," Chairperson Jennifer Khurana wrote in a ruling dated November 3, 2026. "The Tribunal was not created as a vehicle for endless litigation. It is not a government department or program."

At issue is a complaint by the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and the Assembly of First Nations over federal funding of on-reserve child welfare. The Canadian Human Rights Commission referred it to the Tribunal in 2008. Because of its complexity, the Tribunal assigned three members in 2012. One died in 2015.

The remaining two, Sophie Marchildon and Ed Lustig, issued the merits decision in 2016 finding discrimination, and then kept the file open to supervise remedies. Lustig resigned on July 7, 2026, leaving Marchildon, who has presided for 14 years, on her own.

Next, the Attorney General of Canada asked Khurana to appoint a new three-member panel. Government lawyers argued a lone member had no legal authority to finish the case, and that the proceeding was now more complex than in 2012: at least 13 parties, more than thirty-five remedial decisions, and several open "litigation streams."

These include long-term reform of the program running into 2027, a new process on Jordan's Principle, a dispute over whether Canada must translate filings, and a request from the complainants for at least five more years of Tribunal oversight after 2027.

Khurana rejected all of it. The law requires only one member, she found, and the parties had raised no objection when the panel fell to two more than a decade ago.

As for complexity, she turned the federal government's own list against it: "this proceeding has morphed into something that is far removed from the initial litigation," and "what this case needs is less complexity, not more of it. It requires less procedure, not more."

She said adding two members would threaten a negotiated timetable that ends with final oral submissions in March 2027, and would pull them off other complainants' cases. "I do not accept that Parliament intended any proceeding, however important, to continue indefinitely, to continue expanding nor to consume a disproportionate share of the Tribunal's resources," she wrote, adding that as chairperson she has a responsibility "to taxpayers."

She also pointed out that every party, the federal government included, said it wanted the case to move faster. The Assembly of First Nations told her an entire generation has passed, and that children born when the complaint was brought in 2007 now have children of their own.

The parties came in for criticism too. They are "sophisticated and well-represented by highly experienced counsel," she wrote, and, quoting an earlier Tribunal decision, "not innocent passengers" carried along to the end of their hearing. Turning the case into "a decades-long, unending process," she wrote, "undermines public confidence."

The Federal Court approved a $23.34-billion compensation settlement for First Nations children and families in October 2023. First Nations chiefs rejected a $47.8-billion, 10-year national reform deal in October 2024.

The Tribunal approved a separate $8.5-billion Ontario reform agreement on March 30, 2026. A January 2026 federal briefing note describes a national reform plan funded at $35.5 billion to 2033-34, and $4.4 billion a year after that.