"Nothing could be further from the truth": Conservatives say Liberal radio ads promise safety while home invasions surge

The Liberal government spent millions telling Canadians they're safe. Conservative MPs say Canadians waking up to intruders in their homes know better.

At a press conference in Ottawa on November 2, Conservative MPs Arpan Khanna and Michael Guglielmin pushed for Guglielmin's private member's bill, the Safe at Home Act (C-293). The bill would make home invasion its own offence in the Criminal Code.

"They spent millions of dollars running radio ads telling Canadians that they're safe, but that nothing could be further from the truth," Khanna said. He also claimed that "home invasions are up almost 47% compared to last year."

Conservative MP Arpan Khanna: "They spent millions of dollars running radio ads telling Canadians that they're safe, but that nothing could be farther from the truth." "Home invasions are up almost 47% compared to last year." pic.twitter.com/F8j6HvE0oL — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 2, 2026

Guglielmin said the bill "will classify a home invasion as its own stand-alone offense, carry with it a maximum of life imprisonment and have reverse onus on bail." Reverse onus means the accused has to show why they should get bail. According to the Conservatives, the bill would also set a five-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Conservative MP Michael Guglielmin on his Safe at Home Act: "It will classify a home invasion as its own stand-alone offense, carry with it a maximum of life imprisonment and have reverse onus on bail" pic.twitter.com/GyZTVdXx2T — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2026

The MPs blamed the Liberals' bail and sentencing laws, Bill C-75 and Bill C-5, for a justice system they say puts violent offenders back on the street. C-75 changed the bail rules in 2019 to favour release. C-5 repealed a number of mandatory minimum sentences in 2022.

They pointed to a string of recent home invasions in Toronto and in Oxford County as proof that the Liberal approach has failed families.

"That is not the chaos Canadians expect. They expect the government to keep them safe," Khanna said.

Conservative MP Arpan Khanna on recent home invasions: "That is not the chaos Canadians expect. They expect the government to keep them safe." pic.twitter.com/Y4iBrW2M2e — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 2, 2026

Guglielmin said the issue goes beyond party lines.

"This is not a political issue. It's not a partisan issue. People want to feel safe in their own homes," he said.

Conservative MP Michael Guglielmin: "this is not a political issue. It's not a partisan issue. People want to feel safe in their own homes." pic.twitter.com/BOQaCJadkr — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 2, 2026

The Liberals have defended their justice reforms and recently introduced bail changes of their own. Critics say those changes came only after years of public outrage over repeat offenders, and that the government is now running ads to reassure the public about the system it built.

Private member's bills rarely become law without government support. That leaves the Safe at Home Act's fate in the hands of the same Liberals the Conservatives say created the problem.