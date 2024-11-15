Notorious Toronto cop caught on camera at donut shop (and he still has serious anger issues!)

You never know who you’ll bump into in downtown Toronto on any given day. Case in point: Myself and Rebel News cameraman Lincoln Jay were having a cup of java at a donut shop, and who should stroll in but one of the most infamous members of the Toronto Police Service. Namely, Adam Josephs, a.k.a., “Officer Bubbles”.

For those who do not know his backstory, you may wonder how Josephs ended up with the Officer Bubbles nickname — especially given that there’s absolutely nothing “bubbly” about his personality.

The birth of the nickname — which Josephs despises — goes back to 2010 G20 summit in Toronto. There were several demonstrations during the G20 gathering for various reasons. But Josephs blew his cool during a peaceful protest in which the then-constable became inexplicably enraged with a young woman who was blowing bubbles.

First, Josephs warned her to stop the bubble-blowing or face arrest (news flash: did you know that the blowing of bubbles is illegal in Hogtown? Neither did we…)

She declined to cease and desist, and sure enough, Joesphs arrested the diminutive woman, actually handcuffing her! It was truly a David vs. Goliath story, and once again, things did not go well for the burly brute — certainly not in the court of public opinion.

First there was the onslaught of memes mocking Josephs, who instantly became re-christened as “Officer Bubbles”.

Then came the deluge of mocking and criticism and accusations that this was a truly horrible person to wear a Toronto police uniform.

There was even a scathingly sarcastic song released about Officer Bubbles by the band, Shit from Hell, entitled Double Bubble Trouble. Check out these scathing verses:

This is a story about Bubbles He’s gone looking for some trouble This is a tale of a guy who’s surly Got his ass kicked by a girlie! Bubble’s in trouble Trouble like double Double the trouble Trouble finds Bubble This is the story of a big tough guy Who didn’t like the taste of humble pie Maybe if he took some ‘ludes He’d have a better attitude

As the mocking mounted, predictably, Bubbles once again went ballistic. He retained legal counsel and actually sued YouTube for $1.2 million for “false and devastatingly defamatory.’’ Bubbles demanded YouTube to take down the video and reveal the identity of the creator of the memes and he also wanted the names of 23 people who made comments!

Say, which two words best describes Officer Bubbles: “thin skinned” or “control freak”?

Now, you’d think that someone like Officer Bubbles would be fired or disciplined or at the very least re-assigned to desk duty. But no — since the bubble blowing, this hothead has been promoted!

And unfortunately, he’s learned nothing when it comes to reining in his anger.

For starters, back in March, Bubbles was involved in the illegal arrest and detention of this very Rebel reporter.

See, I was covering a pro-Hamas demonstration against Justin Trudeau outside the King Edward Hotel in downtown Toronto and was presumably arrested for the possibility that I might ask the pro-Hamas hooligans an impolite question, thus further enraging them. The official charge was “obstructing police.” Say, why not “street racing”?

That bogus charge was thrown out of court a few months ago.

In any event, when Rebel News scrummed Bubbles at the café on Monday, he literally responded violently, slapping the microphone away and yelling.

Check out the video evidence and afterwards, ask yourself the following question: would you even hire this guy to be a mall security guard much less a police officer with access to lethal force?