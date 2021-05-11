Nova Scotia RCMP issue $74k in COVID fines at small town Weston Christian Fellowship Church

Google Maps

RCMP in Nova Scotia charged more than two dozen adults for attending an illegal faith gathering at Weston Christian Fellowship Church in Weston this past Sunday.

According to the RCMP press release, the police arrived before the service and charged congregants after the gathering “continued against police direction.”

In total, RCMP charged 26 people $2,422 each under Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act, and fined the church $11,622.50.

Police had previously warned the congregation on May 2, 2021 that the province's gathering restrictions had changed to “no longer allow faith gatherings” after receiving a complaint.

In a statement obtained by CTV News, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said:

“Basically, anybody that was over the age of 16 was issued a fine. There were some children and things there, but the children weren’t issued fines.”

On Monday, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, said “it’s disappointing that this happened, and I hope people understand that we’re not doing this because we want to, but it’s absolutely necessary to keep people safe.”