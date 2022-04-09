Nova Scotia releases hospital data on adverse events associated with receipt of COVID-19 vaccine

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Nova Scotians suffered heart problems, strokes, neurological issues and allergenic reactions in the two weeks following vaccination against COVID-19, according to newly released government documents.

The numbers were released in response to a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act request to the Department of Health and Wellness for information relating to emergency room admissions in the 14 days following receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The applicant asked for the following information:

Amended October 18, 2021: All records detailing admissions to ER visits and to hospitals in Nova Scotia of all persons admitted post COVID-19 vaccination, where the post COVID-19 vaccination period begins one second after the COVID-19 vaccination is administered, up to the submission date of this FOIPOP request, and who reported or had symptoms of any of the following:

1) myocarditis, or

2) pericarditis, or

3) stroke, or

4) pulmonary emboli, or

5) cardiac rhythm disturbances, or

6) neurological problems, or

7) reproductive problems including spontaneous abortion, or

8) allergenic reactions.

All records detailing the same post covid-19 vaccination conditions as above, but in persons who were not admitted, or who had died. (Date Range for Record Search: From 12/31/2019 To 10/14/2021)

The province returned this table:

Emergency Visit Hospitalization Death No ER visit/Not hospitalized Myocarditis/Pericarditis 8 34 <5 <5 Stroke 5 14 <5 0 Pulmonary embolism <5 5 <5 0 Cardiac rhythm disturbances 0 0 0 0 Neurological problems 47 22 <5 17 Reproductive problems including spontaneous abortion 0 0 0 0 Allergenic reactions 110 <5 <5 129

Nova Scotia is one of the lesser-populated provinces in Canada, with approximately 970,000 residents.

In November 2021, Rebel News reported that the government of Nova Scotia released details confirming that six people over the age of 50 had died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, the government confirmed that they had rejected all 56 vaccine exemption requests filed by provincial employees looking to skip their job's mandatory jab policy based on religion or creed.

You can view the documents for yourself here.