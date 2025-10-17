Nova Scotia’s climate madness: Walking in the woods garners larger fine than starting a wildfire

In Nova Scotia, the man who actually started last year’s Barrington Lake wildfire was fined $25,000 after pleading guilty to lighting debris that got out of control. The fire destroyed 60 homes and forced the evacuation of 6,700 people.

Meanwhile, military veteran John Evely, who merely went for a peaceful walk in the woods, was fined $29,000 for defying the province’s draconian “forest ban,” imposed under the guise of climate-related fire prevention.

Military vet fined 29k for defying Nova Scotia's draconian forest ban



Jeff Evely, a military veteran, went viral for a video mocking Nova Scotia's ban. He was fined $28,872.50 for entering the woods last week.https://t.co/HJHfzoVUoU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 10, 2025

Walking in nature now carries a higher penalty than burning it down.

The Nova Scotia government’s overreach became a global embarrassment after Evely’s case highlighted how climate hysteria has replaced common sense. Officials called his stroll a “public safety risk,” even though no fire, damage, or harm occurred.

The man who actually caused devastation paid less. The man who exercised his freedom paid more.

It’s an absurd snapshot of modern Canada, a place where government control has become the real wildfire, and ordinary citizens are the ones getting burned.