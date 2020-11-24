Nova Scotia top doc: Call the police on illegal gatherings, guests risk $1,000 COVID fines

Nova Scotia is heading back into another COVID-19 lockdown where party guests in western and central parts of the province risk $1,000 fines and “faith-based activities” are paused.

Liberal premier Stephen McNeil made the announcement earlier today with the provincial Public Health authority Dr. Robert Strang.

According to Dr. Strang,

“As the premier had said, we are going to be... warning everybody, that if you're at a private gathering, it's not just the host that can be fined. “Every single person there can be fined $1,000. So we're working with our police colleagues around that possibility...”

Halifax Regional Police have already started to respond to COVID-enforcement related calls:

“I'm also encouraging Nova Scotians [that] if they see activity in a community that appears... that there's a group of people that aren't following the requirements for social gatherings — again, in HRM, that's no more than five and outside of HRM house parties [have] a maximum of ten. “If you're seeing activity that's doesn't appear to be following those, please call the non-emergency police line where you live. “Police are very aware that they'll be getting these calls. They already are. Talking to the Halifax police yesterday, they had 55 calls yesterday that they responded to.”

Ordinary Canadians are receiving unreasonable fines for going about their lives during the pandemic.

Ordinary Canadians are receiving unreasonable fines for going about their lives during the pandemic.



At Rebel News, we're fighting back! Check out https://t.co/xzBHhSjrwH for more information.



Full story: https://t.co/occ4qTpLKH#cdnpoli #nspoli #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4WqhB0xcvb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2020

At Rebel News, we're fighting back! Check out FightTheFines.com for more information.