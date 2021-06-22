BREAKING: Nova Scotians SHUT DOWN highway to New Brunswick in protest of province's COVID rules

Twitter / ScribblerNewsNS

Nova Scotia MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has followed through with her threat to Premier Iain Rankin to shut down Highway 104 to New Brunswick.

Q Traffic: From RCMP NS - Traffic advisory: Hwy 104 at Exit 7 is blocked in both directions due to a protest. Expect traffic back ups and delays. Please avoid. — Q104Halifax (@Q104Halifax) June 22, 2021

The shutdown is in response to Nova Scotia's Liberal government's COVID-19 travel rules, which were changed suddenly today to deny unvaccinated New Brunswick residents entry to Nova Scotia without isolation.

Progressive Conservative MLA McCrossin (Cumberland North) represents the border region between the two maritime provinces, and the Trans Canada Highway 104 is the main point of entry.

Love it when a politician keeps their promises!



Iain Rankin changed the rules for New Brunswick at the last minute, breaking his promise.



Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin threatened to shut down the 104 the new rules stayed.



Rules stayed, so here she is shutting down the road! pic.twitter.com/Cg7Mzgz5Rg — The Scribbler News (@ScribblerNewsNS) June 22, 2021

The threat was issued today on Facebook, with Smith-McCrossin urging residents to join her at 4:00 p.m. Atlantic Time.

More to come...