  • By Rebel News
  • June 22, 2021
BREAKING: Nova Scotians SHUT DOWN highway to New Brunswick in protest of province's COVID rules
Nova Scotia MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has followed through with her threat to Premier Iain Rankin to shut down Highway 104 to New Brunswick.

The shutdown is in response to Nova Scotia's Liberal government's COVID-19 travel rules, which were changed suddenly today to deny unvaccinated New Brunswick residents entry to Nova Scotia without isolation.

Progressive Conservative MLA McCrossin (Cumberland North) represents the border region between the two maritime provinces, and the Trans Canada Highway 104 is the main point of entry.

The threat was issued today on Facebook, with Smith-McCrossin urging residents to join her at 4:00 p.m. Atlantic Time.

More to come...

