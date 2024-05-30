'Now is not the time to be politically correct': Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi on rising antisemtism

In this exclusive interview with Jeremy Levi, mayor of Hampstead, a suburb of Montreal, Levi explains the situation his community has faced since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attack against Israel. In Canada, but especially in Montreal, antisemitism sentiment and hate crimes are on the rise.

Mayor Levi explained that on October 8, even before Israel had finished counting its dead or knew the number of hostages taken, pro-Hamas supporters were seen celebrating in front of the Israeli Consulate General's office in Montreal's Westmount area. They weren't just protesting; they were celebrating the massacre.

"That's the beginning of hate that we have seen," the Hampstead mayor said.

On October 8, before any retaliatory attack on Hamas, these individuals were outside the Montreal Israel Consul General’s office chanting in celebration. Since then, they haven't engaged in any peaceful protests. Any Canadian who believes the government has done everything in its… pic.twitter.com/mFQKADLnSp — Mayor Jeremy Levi (@jerlevi) April 22, 2024

Levi recounted how, weeks later, people were tearing down posters of Israeli hostages.

"This was not something to say they oppose what's going on; these people were captured by sadistic terrorists," he emphasized. The mayor highlighted the ignorance of many individuals about the historical context of the Israeli conflict, stating that young people were tearing down these posters due to an ideology planted in their heads, displaying blatant antisemitism.

Students at McGill University were greeted with a deplorable scene on Sunday. This behavior is deeply troubling. Jewish students already face challenges on campus, and this incident only exacerbates their sense of vulnerability. It is a deliberate effort to sow fear and… pic.twitter.com/3lGLGnWCWi — Mayor Jeremy Levi (@jerlevi) May 27, 2024

To combat this, Hampstead passed a bylaw imposing a $1,000 fine on anyone who tears down these posters. "Furthermore, we committed to donating the proceeds to Israel, supporting organizations like Magen David Adom or United Hatzalah," Levi added. This move aimed to deter such acts, though Levi acknowledged that while eradicating hate is impossible, controlling antisemitism is crucial.

Levi criticized the broader inaction from authorities in Canada, noting the lack of interest from other leaders in tackling antisemitism.

"I was invited to the North American Mayors Summit Against AntiSemitism in Florida. Out of all Canadian mayors, only the Consul General and I attended," he lamented, underscoring the federal government's inadequate response.

He also condemned elected officials for wearing symbols associated with Hamas, such as the keffiyeh, which he argued has been twisted into a symbol of radicalism. "It's inappropriate because of the fear and intimidation it now represents," Levi stated.

Rebel News just came back from Israel, where we led a pro-Israel mission.



Ya’ara Saks just came back from Ramallah, where she led a pro-terrorist mission. https://t.co/WCWOSTreWj pic.twitter.com/0QLgaUGThh — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 10, 2024

Regarding the recent shooting of a Jewish school, Levi placed significant blame on Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante for her weak leadership and failure to respond to the Association of Suburban Municipalities' call for additional police assistance.

"We still haven't received a response to our letter from November," Levi noted, highlighting the neglect in addressing the threats faced by the Jewish community.

Levi's message is clear: decisive and strong action is needed to combat antisemitism and protect communities. "Now is not the time to be politically correct. Now is the time to be strong in your opinions and positions," he asserted.